Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RNZAF Band Set To Take Flight In Annual Wellington Concert

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: RNZAF

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Band’s annual Wellington concert will be a celebration of local talent playing big band hits against the backdrop of Armistice Day.

The 65-strong band’s ‘Air Force in Concert’ will be held at the Michael Fowler Centre on 12 November. It is the band’s biggest event of the year and organisers say it is always a musical delight.

Audiences will be treated to a variety of musical styles, with the RNZAF Band presenting music from film and theatre in addition to jazz standards and masterpieces from the classical repertoire, said RNZAF director of music Squadron Leader David Gallaher, who is anticipating a sterling performance from the band.

“We’re really looking forward to performing for our home crowd. The band is sounding excellent, and we can’t wait to share what a symphonic band is capable of with our audience,” he said.

“Bernstein to Fleetwood Mac and everything in between.”

This year’s show will highlight local talent, including vocalists Leading Aircraftman Barbara Graham and Leading Aircraftman Stephanie Paris, resident bagpiper Sergeant Murray Mansfield, the RNZAF Drumline and the acclaimed RNZAF Jazz Orchestra will make an appearance as well.

The programme also includes a poignant moment to reflect on the Armistice with the performance of ‘Sunset’ and the ‘Lament’.

“With the concert being so close to Armistice Day, we felt it was appropriate to share a moment with our audience and also a sample of what the band’s principal duty is for the New Zealand Defence Force,” Squadron Leader Gallaher said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The full-sized, 65-strong symphonic band tours to regions around New Zealand every year, as well as giving public concerts, performances in schools, coaching to local music students and performing at charity events.

The band also maintains a busy schedule of ceremonial duties, including parades to mark the arrival of international dignitaries and Anzac Day services. Members of the band also provide music at significant commemorations around the world, with past occasions including performances in Turkey, Greece, France and Belgium.

It also divides into a range of smaller ensembles, such as the Jazz Orchestra, a woodwind trio, a covers band, a wind quintet and a range of brass ensembles.

CONCERT:

What: The Air Force in Concert

When: 2.30pm, 12 November 2023

Where: Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/the-air-force-in-concert-tickets/artist/50113

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from RNZAF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 