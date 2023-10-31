NZSC Super 8 Seven’s Tournament In Rotorua – On Māori Active

Watch all the action from the NZ Secondary Schools’ Super 8 Sevens Tournament on MĀORI ACTIVE this weekend, from 10.00 AM on 4th November & 10.15 AM on 5th November.

All games will be livestreamed to MĀORI ACTIVE the YouTube channel of Whakaata Māori dedicated to rangatahi sports.

The tournament comprises of Central Island Under 15s teams and an Under 18s Competition.

Watch the finals live on Whakaata Māori on Sunday 5th November at 2.15PM for the U15’s followed by U18’s at 2.30pm.

The NZSC is an initiative aimed at promoting secondary school sports and providing schools with funding to further develop young athletes across a wide variety of sports. It is spearheaded by former Olympic rower and ex-Team NZ member Rob Waddell.

The Super 8 Schools are:

1. Palmerston North Boys High School (“BHS”)

2. Hastings BHS

3. Gisborne BHS

4. New Plymouth BHS

5. Tauranga BHS

6. Napier BHS

7. Rotorua BHS

8. Hamilton BHS

