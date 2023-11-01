Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Manawatu Show Shears Bounces Back After Three-year Recess

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 9:45 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The Manawatu and West Coast A and P Show’s shearing and woolhandling championships are back with organisers hoping for a full field of entries in Feilding on Saturday after three years in recess.

The championships fell victim to Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021 and were unable to be revived last year, but 800 sheep are now lined-up for a fleecing at the show at Manfeild.

Shearing judge Marcel Thwaites, of Feilding, said that when the question was asked if the championships would start-up again there had been an enthusiastic response, including that of two farmers providing the sheep, one from nearby Halcombe and the other from near Ratana.

Competition, starting at 8.30am, will take place in 9 grades - the Open, Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Novice classes in shearing, and Open, Senior, Junior and Novice in woolhandling.

Hoggets are being shorn on the four-stands set-up as the competition returns to the 7750 square metres Manfeild Park Stadium, with full-wool available for the morning events, and the woolhandling, which is part of the North Island Open, Senior and Junior Woolhandling Circuit.

Competitors are advised to use the Kawakawa Rd entrance, which enables parking closer to the stadium, and are also advised to have account details available as major cash prizes will be paid through on-line banking.

Winners at the last Manawatu Show shears in 2020 came from as far as Gisborne and Taumarunui in the north, Mangamahu Valley in the west, Pongaroa in the East, and Masterton in the south.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In the shearing they were David Buick (Open), Simon Goss (Senior), Daniel Biggs (Intermediate), Adam Gordon (Junior) and Josh Devane (Novice) and in the woolhandling Logan Kamura (Open), Tramon Campbell (Senior), Vinniye Phillips (Junior) and Topia Barrowcliffe (Pio Pio).

It’s the 4th show of the season in successive weekends in the North Island, one of three shows nationwide on Saturday but the only one in the North Island, and one of 59 in the Shearing Sports New Zealand season from the end of September to early April.

The other Saturday competitions are shearing–only events at the Marlborough A and P Show in Blenheim and the Get to the Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana in South Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 