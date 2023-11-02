NZ MUSIC - Photos By CHRIS CUFFARO Features In Rolling Stone AUS/NZ

Agentx are excited to announce that thirteen pages of Kiwi music photography, by LA music photographer Chris Cuffaro, are featured in the current Sept/Nov 2023 Rolling Stone Magazine AUS/NZ.





Tiki Taane, Boh Runga, Muroki, Jon Toogood, Don McGlashan, Reb Fountain, Theia, Julia Deans, JessB, Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson, Fat Freddys Drop, Troy Kingi, Murray Cammick, Tali, Ben Horlock and Proteins of Magic are the Kiwi musicians that generously donated their image to support the charity MusicHelps.

In February this year (2023) Chris Cuffaro’s Greatest Hits exhibition opened in Indigo Studio’s, Auckland along with various talks, workshops and performances, and featured images from Chris’s long career photographing musicians including, Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, George Michael, Iggy Pop, No Doubt, Henry Rollins, Elvis Costello, Nick Cave and Soundgarden.

During this time, Chris photographed Kiwi musicians and the follow up exhibition NZ Music – by Chris Cuffaro was shown in Auckland Live’s NZ Music Month digital exhibition at Aotea Square, and various venues nationwide in May, with the assistance of NZ music photography collective FromThePit.

In July a framed exhibition of the works was shown at Art News Aotearoa and the photos were auctioned through Webb’s Auction’s, with all proceeds donated to the charity MusicHelps.

NZ Music by Chris Cuffaro and Chris Cuffaro Greatest Hits was presented by Agentx/Publicity+ with assistance from Auckland City of Music and MusicHelps – the recipients of all funds raised.

Many thanks to the sponsors who made this all possible; Auckland City of Music, MusicHelps, Webb’s Auction’s, Art News Aotearoa, Indigo, iSparx, Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Radio Hauraki, Phantom Billstickers, FromThePit, NZ Music Month, NZ Music Commission, Auckland Live, Ellen Melville Centre and participating venues, plus The Guitar Gallery, The Picture Hanging Guy, Factory Frames, Spy Valley Wines, Parrotdog, Karma Drinks and Almighty.

NZ Music by Chris Cuffaro merchandise - t-shirts, bags and t-towels - are available for a limited time only from ChrisCuffaroNZ.com. Postcard sets of the NZ Music exhibition are available from JBHiFi.

