Postponed: World Series Finale Event - Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland

Monday, 6 November 2023, 8:57 am
Press Release: Red Bull Cliff Diving

The globally renowned Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Final that was set to hit Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on Sunday, 19 November 2023 has been rescheduled for Sunday, 28 January 2024 due to the Waitematā Harbour rāhui that remains in place for the foreseeable future following the sinkhole that developed in Parnell and the significant discharges into the harbour.

The decision to postpone the world final event to a later date has been made to ensure the best and safest conditions for the public and divers.

James MacVicar, Red Bull New Zealand General Manager says: ‘’Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland is set to draw in 30,000 spectators across two-days and involves 24 of the world’s best divers diving from heights of up to 27m into the Waitematā Harbour below. We fully respect the rāhui and its purpose which is to protect our waterways, and our priority is to give the public and the competitors the best experience they can have without any risks’’.

‘’We’re excited to bring the world-class event experience to Auckland in January 2024 – it’ll be worth the wait!’’

Chris Simpson of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – Head of Major Events has responded to the postponement, saying: ‘’Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council supports the decision to postpone the Red Bull Cliff Diving event until the new year and we thank the event organiser for respecting the rāhui. We know that fans and competitors will be disappointed to hear the news of its postponement.’’

With a new date set for 28 January 2024, Aotearoa will host the world-famous Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series for the first time ever which is set to be the biggest international sporting event to kickstart the new year in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour - and best of all, it's completely free to the public.

Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has been the ultimate test of sporting skill and aerobatic artistry, with divers launching from a platform of up to 27 metres (the height of an 8-storey building). Athletes perform spectacular and intricate dives, all within three seconds before they impact the water at speeds of 85 km/h as they compete for global victory.

In the current season, the series stops in six countries around the world, where divers launch off platforms in iconic locations, pure cliff faces, landmarks and even historic bridges. Auckland is confirmed as the world-finale location and joins an impressive line-up of breath-taking event locations, including the Seine in Paris, Polignano a Mare in Italy and Takachiho in Japan.

Simon Latimer Dunedin-born Red Bull Cliff Diving judge says he is eager to see the event finally reach New Zealand.

‘’Although the event isn’t happening as soon as we had hoped, I’m stoked for seeing it come to life in January – it’ll be a fantastic way to kickstart the year and it’s the perfect time of year for the international athletes to experience the best of Aotearoa.’’

It will be an epic weekend and an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to get a glimpse of the world-famous event," says Latimer.

Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland will take place across two days in Wynyard Quarter starting on Saturday, 27 January 2024 with the finale on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Spectators can expect two days of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of some of the best cliff-diving talent in the world.

For more information on Red Bull Cliff Diving visit: https://www.redbull.com/nz-en/event-series/redbull-cliffdiving

Download still and moving image assets free for editorial use from the Red Bull Cliff Diving Newsroom.

