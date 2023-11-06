National Wreath Laying Ceremony To Commemorate Armistice Day

An Act of Remembrance to mark Armistice Day 2023 will be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Saturday 11 November at 11am. The wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

"Each year on 11 November we come together at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to commemorate the signing of the Armistice in 1918," Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary for Culture and Heritage and Chief Executive, Manatū Taonga said.

"The signing of the Armistice between Germany and the Allies marked the end of four years of horrific war, which pulled our people from their homes in Aotearoa to lands overseas in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific.

"11 November is an opportunity to reflect and honour those who have died in all conflicts, not only those during the First World War" said Laulu Mac.

"This year is particularly poignant as we reflect on the impacts of war on our own communities, and on communities across the globe.

"On this Armistice Day, as we remember the end of the First World War, I hope we can all support and strive for peace."

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event and are asked to arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Buckle Street, Wellington on Friday 11 November at 10.45am for a 10:55am start.

For seating purposes, please RSVP to the Visits and Ceremonials Office at vco.rsvp@dia.govt.nz.

In the event of adverse weather conditions, the event will be moved into the National War Memorial building. Any updates will be posted on the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

