Take Part In The Ultimate Celebration Of Small Kiwi Charities With The Final Generosity Generator!

Monday, 6 November 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: The Funding Network

 The Funding Network New Zealand (TFN NZ) is urging New Zealanders to show their support for small Kiwi charities, through their final Generosity Generator nationwide crowdfunding event, now live on Givealittle.

From 6th November to 17th November, 37 small Kiwi charities from across Aotearoa New Zealand are crowdfunding on Givealittle to gather crucial funds for their respective causes.

"This marks the ultimate Generosity Generator event for us as TFN NZ, as we will be closing at the end of 2023. We’re aiming to make this event the most significant one to date, by raising a record-breaking amount of funds for these charities to ensure their ongoing positive impact," says Tim Pare, Charities & Partnerships Co-lead of TFN NZ.

Many small Kiwi charities operate with limited resources, yet consistently tackle substantial social or environmental issues within their local communities or regions at a grassroots level. In many instances, they serve as a vital support system for both people and the environment.

The Generosity Generator was created to support grassroots charities to build a solid foundation for a more secure future, while also inspiring more New Zealanders to back their efforts. It’s a really easy way for people anywhere in New Zealand to learn more about lesser known small charities, support their work with a donation, and become regular followers or supporters of their charity.

“Every donation you make through the Generosity Generator, goes directly to causes that are creating enduring positive change within communities across

New Zealand”, says Anusha Bhana, Digital & Comms Co-lead for TFN NZ, “This is a chance to stand by small grassroots charities and give back with a gift for good!”

The participating charities are: Alzheimers Northland, Bay Conservation Alliance, Bike Auckland, Brake New Zealand, Chained Dog Rehabilitation & Rehoming, Christchurch Community House, Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu, Dance & Arts Therapy NZ, Doc Edge, Dress for Success Hamilton, Endo Warriors Aotearoa, Escape Adventurous Journeys, Feral Nation, Franklin Family Support, Hamilton Hearing Association, Hastings Riding for the Disabled, Hear This Education, Hutt Radio, Kōkako Ecosanctuary, Life Education Trust Rodney, Life in Vacant Spaces, Mahi Arohanui o Tamariki Aotearoa, Merivale Community Centre, Nelson Tasman Climate Forum, One Mother to Another, Parents Centre Aotearoa, Parents for Climate Aotearoa, Recreate NZ, Rural Youth and Adult Literacy, Satisfy Food Rescue, Shiloh Creative Life Centre, Southern Lakes Sanctuary, Te Atamira Whakatipu, The Fatimah Foundation, The Refugee Orientation Centre, Whutūporo Rīki Whaikaha o Aotearoa - Physical Disability Rugby League NZ, Yoga Education in Prisons Trust.

The Generosity Generator event runs from Monday 6th November, 9am - Friday 17th November, midnight. Visit Givealittle now to meet the charities and show your support with a donation or two, or a share of the event.

The Generosity Generator is proudly brought to you by The Funding Network NZ in partnership with

Givealittle

,

Chorus

and

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME)

. For the latest updates stay connected with The Funding Network NZ on

Facebook

,

Instagram

,

LinkedIn

or

sign up

to their mailing list.

