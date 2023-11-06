Lotto NZ Looks Local With $376 Million Raised For Kiwi Communities

Lotto NZ is today celebrating the more than $376 million in funding that Lotto NZ players have helped raise for local communities throughout Aotearoa in FY23. This result brings the total raised by Lotto NZ players over the past four decades to more than $5.9 billion.

Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board, which is charged with distributing the funds raised, has local people on the ground in communities across the country, fielding and assessing applications for the sought-after funding.

In the 2022/23 financial year alone, lottery funding helped around 4,000 groups made up of community, hapū and iwi to fund projects from teaching traditional Whakatere waka skills to Tamariki, to building bike tracks up north, to repairing New Zealand’s oldest Malthouse down south.

Lotto NZ is profiling this great community mahi in a new campaign showcasing everyday Kiwi achieving extraordinary things in their communities, with help from the lottery funding.

The new ‘Local Grants’ campaign will roll out across the country this week, starring Lotto live draw veteran, Grant Kereama. The campaign builds on Lotto NZ’s previous ‘Kiwis helping Kiwis’ campaign and will spotlight the good work being done locally in communities across New Zealand.

Speaking about the impact of the lottery funding, Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Jason Delamore says:

“Since the first live Lotto draw back in 1987, our players have helped raise more than $5.9 billion for distribution to thousands of local projects and organisations across New Zealand.

“The impact of this funding can be seen in every community–in long-term assets like marae, museums, and community centres, to vital services offered by organisations like Coastguard, Life Education Trust, City Missions and more.

“The Local Grants campaign is our way of saying thank you to our players for making this possible and showcasing some of the amazing outcomes that New Zealanders have achieved together,” he said.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

