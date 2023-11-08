Don Binney - Flight Path Book Launch And Talk - Marlborough Art Gallery
A free public art and book event celebrating the life and work of one of New Zealand’s iconic artists takes place at 2pm on Saturday 18 November in the Te Kahu o Waipuna atrium, 15 High Street, Blenheim.
Marlborough Art Gallery and library is hosting the Marlborough launch of the richly illustrated publication, 'Don Binney: Flight Path' by Gregory O’Brien. The book will be launched by Mr O’Brien, accompanied by renowned New Zealand artists and Binney commentators, Dame Robin White and Sir Grahame Sydney.
Mr O’Brien curated the Don Binney: Flight Path exhibition – on at Marlborough Art Gallery until 26 November – which honours Binney's close connection to Marlborough.