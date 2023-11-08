Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Square Meal To Fuel The New Zealand Open Experience

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: NZ Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce that Cookie Time Ltd will be the official snacking partner of the New Zealand Open for 2024.

As a leading and innovative player in the food industry, One Square Meal (OSM) and the wider Cookie Time offerings will provide food and snacks to fuel players both on and off the course for the 103rd New Zealand Open taking place between February 29 and March 3, 2024 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.

The family-owned snack company from Christchurch has been a Kiwi staple since 1983, and their products are now enjoyed across the world. Golfers, volunteers and spectators at the New Zealand Open will be able to sample tasty products including the OSM All-Terrain Nutrition Bars and Bites, along with Bumper Bars and Em’s Power Bars.

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein is looking forward to having the team from Cookie Time on board and believes there is great synergy between their products and golfers.

"It’s great having a Kiwi-owned family business like Cookie Time as part of the event. We know that golf clubs and golfers across the country already enjoy the OSM Bars, Bumper Bars and Em’s Power products, so having them involved in our national open is a great fit.

"We’ve got no doubt that the players, caddies, volunteers, staff and fans who attend will love the range of snacks on offer this year," says Goldstein.

Cookie Time Limited Co-Founder and Managing Director Guy Pope-Mayell says OSM is a ‘go-to snack’ to fuel performance.

“When you need to keep your eye on the ball, maintain complete focus and go the distance, OSM provides known nutrition you can count on. OSM stands for One Square Meal, reflecting our commitment to making real food with real ingredients, to deliver real nutritional benefits.

“OSM is a great fit for golfers. The individually wrapped bars and bites are compact and convenient, perfect to tuck in the golf bag and with a decent shelf life so they stay fresh until you need them,” Pope-Mayell says.

For more information about the New Zealand Open and Cookie Time, please visit nzopen.com

