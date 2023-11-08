Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bonilla Heading To NZ To Begin 2024 Season

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 7:14 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Castrol Toyota FR Oceania team Kiwi Motorsport has confirmed Texan Jake Bonilla as its first signing for the 2024 New Zealand-based championship.

Jake Bonilla has impressed in junior formulae. Picture supplied.

Twenty one year old Bonilla has undergone extensive FR testing with Kiwi Motorsport in 2023 and took his first win in the emerging Formula Pro F3 USA Championship at Sonoma Raceway this year.

Jake’s path to racing was unusual in that he had no previous karting experience prior to competing in the 2020 F4 US Championship, in which he had multiple top 10 finishes. In 2021, he entered his second F4 season in the US Championship and improved his racing results to include multiple top five finishes.

He was awarded the Hard Charger Trophy for the 2022 season as he finished 8th overall in the highly competitive USFJuniors “Road to Indy” series prior to focusing on FR Testing in 2023. He made an impressive debut in the Formula Regional Americas Championship recently too, finishing fifth at the Circuit of the Americas against much more experienced opposition.

Looking forward to a season in one of the world’s most competitive Formula Regional and Junior Formula Championships, Bonilla explained: “I’m focussed on developing my racing skills against elite international competition and the New Zealand championship gives me that opportunity,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It allows me to challenge myself at a high level and compete for wins giving myself and my sponsors exposure in the process.”

“The seat time is extensive too, which will allow me to be well prepared for a run in the 2024 FR Americas Championship later in the year.”

Bonilla’s 2024 season will begin at the FIA Grade 2 Taupo Motorsport Park before rounds at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon and Hampton Downs, both in New Zealand’s North Island.

The fourth round takes place at the Euromarque Motorsport Park just outside of Christchurch in the South Island. The season concludes with the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix event at the Highlands Motorsport Park, the first time the GP has been held in the South Island since 2007.

Kiwi Motorsport boss Garry Orton is looking forward to working with Bonilla, adding: “I’m excited to have Jake come down to NZ.

“At the end of 2022 Jake tested our FR car in the states which is when he committed to our NZ championship. This will be a great training ground for him to prepare for the 2024 USA championship. Jake has already done a season in F4 and picked up our last FR round at COTA where he showed good pace.”

In its 18 year history, New Zealand’s premier single seater championship has produced more than 21 drivers who have gone on to test or compete in official Formula 1 events, including Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou and Liam Lawson in the current field. It also counts Indycar racers Santino Ferruci and Marcus Armstrong amongst its alumni.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 