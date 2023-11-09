Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Finalists Announced For 2023 Māori Sports Awards

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Maori Sports Awards

A world-class field of athletes, administrators, coaches and teams will vie for top honours at the 2023 Māori Sports Awards later this month (November).

For the first time in its 33-year history, the national awards organiser – Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust – will host the event at the Mercury Arena in Mount Maunganui on Saturday 25 November from 5.15pm.

More than 500 guests from the Māori community, sporting codes and corporate sector will attend the black-tie ceremony which will be broadcast on Whakaata Māori.

Winners in 10 categories will be announced including sports administrator; umpire/referee; Paralympian; coach; team; junior and senior sportsman and woman; and world champions. All finalists will be in contention for the supreme award – the prestigious Albie Pryor Memorial Maori Sportsperson of the Year, Rongomaraeroa.

The trust will also pay tribute to several Māori sports legends who have passed away over the past 12 months: Jason Wynyard, Taini Jamison, Tane Norton and Ray Reardon.

Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa executive director Richard (Dick) Garratt MNZM says the record number of Māori achieving on the world stage is testament to the vision of the late, great Albie Pryor.

In 1991, Pryor (Ngāti Awa) established the sporting showcase to promote and encourage Māori in the pursuit of excellence, later expanding that brief to identify and support young Māori talent so they could achieve at Olympic, Commonwealth and international competitions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Since 1994, some 400 Māori Sports Awards scholarships with a total value of $900,000 have enabled rangatahi to further their sporting or educational careers. “There is no doubt that our founder and mentor would be extremely proud of his legacy,” Garratt says.

The 2023 Māori Sports Awards finalists are:

TE ARATIATIA | MĀORI SPORTS UMPIRE/REFEREE:

Rochelle Tamarua (Te Rarawa), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – rugby

Desrae Garratt (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Mutunga), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – tennis

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | MĀORI SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR:

Tom Pere (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Kai Tahu), Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington – cricket

Doreen Jensen (Ngāti Maniapoto), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

Titia Graham (Ngāi Tūhoe), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby league

TE TOIHUAREWA | MĀORI PARALYMPIC ATHLETE/TEAM:

Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Whangārei – para-swimming

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | MĀORI SPORTS TEAM:

Central Districts Māori Wāhine team – cricket

New Zealand Māori Ngā Māreikura Under 18 Girls team – rugby

Aotearoa Māori Women’s Fours team – lawn bowls

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | MĀORI SPORTS COACH:

Cory Sweeney (Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – rugby sevens

Clayton McMillan (Ngāti Rangi), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby

Ebony Matenga (Tainui/Waikato), Tauranga – gymnastics

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | MĀORI WORLD CHAMPION TEAMS:

Aotearoa Wāhine Junior 16 team (V6), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | INDIVIDUAL MĀORI WORLD CHAMPIONS:

Marea Mea Motu (Te Rarawa), Whangārei – boxing

Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – boxing

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

Laquiesha Clifford (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – eight ball pool

Tuhoto Ariki Pene (Te Arawa), Rotorua – mountain biking

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN:

Hunter Edwards (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Whakatōhea), Rotorua – golf

Justine McGregor (Ngāti Porou), Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington – rugby

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming

Kiana O’Fee (Ngāpuhi), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – surf lifesaving

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN:

Noah Hotham (Hauraki), Ōtautahi | Christchurch – rugby

Te Hamahana Te Aute (Ngāi Te Rangi), Te Puke – rugby league, rugby

David (Davey) Motu (Te Rarawa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

HINEAHUONE | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN:

Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Taranaki – athletics

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – canoe racing

Suzie Bates (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – cricket

Tyla Nathan-Wong (Ngāpuhi), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby sevens

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN:

Trent Boult (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – cricket

Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – rugby

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

More information about the Māori Sports Awards is on the website www.maorisportsawards.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maori Sports Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 