League Legend Johnathan Thurston Revealed As Ace Up Team Cricket’s Sleeve For Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash

Queensland sporting great to bring champion mentality to Daniel Vettori’s T20 Black Clash line-up for Hot Springs Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook.

If Johnathan Thurston can swing a cricket ball anywhere near as prodigiously and accurately as he bent a footy ball throughout his storied league career, Team Rugby are going to have their hands full dealing with Team Cricket’s audacious wildcard selection for the sixth T20 Black Clash showdown at Bay Oval on January 20.

A handy schoolboy cricketer who opened the batting and bowled first change, Thurston’s deadly accuracy with the boot saw him clock up a host of scoring records over a brilliant 16-year career.

Fittingly, there’s more than a touch of Richie Benaud in Thurston’s gigantic NRL stat line – with his prodigious boot helping him notch exactly two thousand two hundred and twenty two points over an incredible 323 NRL appearances for the Bulldogs and Cowboys.

That remarkable tally included 923 goals featuring his trademark extreme right-to-left hook.

“I’ve always been a massive cricket fan so the chance to get out there and have a crack alongside some incredible sporting legends is amazing,” Thurston said. “Mark Waugh was my favourite Aussie cricketer so I’ll be modelling my game on him,” he quipped.

“I’m also a massive Brian Lara fan. I can’t wait to see what he can do up close and in person. Well, not too close - hopefully the captain puts me on the boundary when he’s batting!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Thurston’s deeds on the footy field and his colourful, cheerful personality – complete with that unique JT laugh – have endeared him to sports fans across the globe.

A recent inductee to Australia’s sporting hall of fame, Thurston was the only player to play in all 24 games of Queensland's eight-year State of Origin winning streak from 2006-2013, having played 36 consecutive Origin matches from his debut in 2005.

He broke the record for most points in State of Origin history during the 2015 State of Origin series when smashing New South Wales 52–6 – the same year he co-captained the North Queensland Cowboys to their inaugural NRL Premiership.

Fittingly, he claimed the Clive Churchill Medal in a man of the match display that included an 83rd-minute match-winning golden point field goal. He became the first ever four-time Dally M Medallist for the NRL season's best player, and the first ever three-time winner of the Golden Boot Award for the World's best player.

“JT is a proven winner so we’re stoked to have him on board for Team Cricket,” Captain Vettori said. “You just know he’ll pull out something special on the day. Legends like that always do.”

Having amassed an additional 602 points from 18 tries and 264 goals and two field goals across 37 Origin games for Queensland and 38 test matches for the Kangaroos, Thurston’s place as one of rugby league’s all-time elite point scorers is etched into the history books.

“He actually scored more points in his rugby league career than I scored runs in almost 300 One Day Internationals,” noted Vettori. “That’s pretty freakish when you think about it. Hopefully that translates into some big numbers at the Black Clash!”

Event director Carlena Limmer was delighted to confirm Thurston’s appearance at the cross-code showdown. “JT is a true character and one of the most well-loved Aussies among Kiwi sports fans. That’s not an easy thing to achieve!” Limmer said. “I know fans will be intrigued to see how he gets on with the bat and the round ball.”

Over 75 per cent of tickets for the match had already been snapped up for the iconic annual showpiece event of the Kiwi sporting summer, Limmer said.

“As it always does, the Hot Springs Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook will feature some of the biggest stars and even bigger personalities of New Zealand and international sport. It’s always a great day and always sells out – so I’d really urge fans to get in quick to avoid missing out,” she said.

Tickets are available at blackclash.co.nz

Hot Springs Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook confirmed players:

Team Cricket brought to you by TPW

Dan Vettori ©

Johnathan Thurston (Wildcard)

Nathan McCullum

Riley McCullum

Grant Elliott

Team Rugby brought to you by Snackachangi

Kieran Read ©

Scott Robertson (Manager)

Brian Lara (Wildcard)

Richie McCaw

Ruben Love

© Scoop Media

