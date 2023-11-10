Evergreen Garth Targets Rotorua Marathon Success

Octogenarian Garth Barfoot may have missed out on completing the New York City Marathon last weekend, but he has quickly put the disappointment behind him to target completing the 60th anniversary edition of the Rotorua Marathon next May.

The 87-year-old Kiwi abandoned attempts to complete the 42.2km distance in Big Apple but the indefatigable endurance walker hopes a 19th completed lap of Lake Rotorua will act as the perfect compensation.

“In New York I really started to feel the cold and the temperature started to take its toll,” says Garth who was the oldest runner in the field in New York. “I was frightened it would get too dark before I finished, and it would be hard for me to get back to base, so after 30km I stopped and thought I can save myself for the Rotorua Marathon next May.”

Born in May 1936 – three months before the Berlin Olympics where New Zealander Jack Lovelock struck 1500m gold – Garth went on to carve out a hugely successful career in real estate.

However, in the second half of his life he has embraced endurance sport, where he has gone on to complete more than 30 marathons and countless ironman triathlons.

In 1990 he completed the first of his 18 Rotorua Marathons – crossing the line alongside his wife, Judy – a race which provided many vivid memories.

“You always remember your first race most clearly,” he says. “I recall coming up to near the airport, running past a butcher’s shop, thinking I wonder if I can go in and buy a leg!”

He most recently completed the full Rotorua Marathon in 2021 when he walked the 42.2km distance in a little under nine hours. So, what is the enduring appeal of the race?

“It is a single lap course, so once you start there are no reason to stop and finish because if you did you would be in the middle of nowhere,” he says. “I also like the fact the races start at eight o’clock. The New York Marathon you have to be up at 4.30am before they take you on a bus to the start line for 5am.”

On the advice of his coach, Michael Stowers, he has eased back on his weekly training regime of a 15km walk every day around his home at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village in Birkenhead on Auckland’s North Shore.

“He advised me to cut back to 10km a day but add in four sessions of pilates a week. I promised my pilates teacher after New York and I will be back, and I intend to walk 10km every day in preparation for the Rotorua Marathon.”

Garth, who celebrates his 88th birthday in late May, has enjoyed a proud record in endurance races so what motivates him to continue to hit the pound the road?

“I don’t now know what comes first whether it is the pleasure of the daily routine, going for a walk and then drinking my morning coffee, or whether it is the desire of the physical achievement of completing the race,” he adds.

And of his Rotorua Marathon goals next year?

“Most people say their goal is to finish, but for me for goal is to take part without falling over,” he adds with a smile.

***The 2024 Rotorua Marathon takes place on 3-4 May.

***To enter one of the six events across the two-day programme go

here

