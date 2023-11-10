Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival Launches

Aucklanders and visitors are in for a festival like no other when the inaugural Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, launches in February next year.

In a first for the region, the 30-day festival from 24 February – 24 March will celebrate Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s love affair with the ocean through a range of events and activities both on and off the water.

Te Wero Island in the Viaduct will be the main festival hub and promises to be entertainment central for the whole family - from live music to marvelling at classic boats to enjoying some of Auckland’s delicious food offerings, Moana Auckland will have something for everyone.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) Chief Executive Nick Hill says Moana Auckland signals a change in direction for events that TAU delivers in Tāmaki Makaurau and made possible with the support of incredible partners.

“Firstly, I’d like to acknowledge the immense support of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, the host iwi for Moana Auckland and all the event partners who believe in the direction for major events in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Hill says.

“This festival is the start of a new approach for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited that’s been 18 months in the making. The focus now is on anchor and home-grown events, with Moana Auckland a prime example of intentionally shaping an events portfolio that gives Aucklanders something to look forward to throughout the year.”

“Tātaki Auckland Unlimited continues to explore viable alternative revenue streams to support our activities. The events landscape has changed – it costs more to put on an event and competition from other regions and Australia is real, so we are very aware that we cannot deliver events the way we used to.

“Moana Auckland signals a change, and we want to encourage Aucklanders and visitors to the region to enjoy this special festival and highlight Auckland’s vibrant marine sector and innovation hub as the place to do business and start a career,” Hill says.

Over 40% of New Zealand’s Marine industry companies are based in Auckland – supporting the $3 billion NZ Marine industry including $800 million in exports.*

So far, nine events are confirmed to be part of the festival including the Auckland Boat Show, Z Manu World Champs, New Zealand Millennium Cup superyacht regatta, Sculpture on the Gulf, inaugural Wooden Boat Festival, Harbour Classic and a satellite hub at the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre in Ōrākei for small boats and waka ama events.

Moana Auckland promises to be an ocean festival of firsts and will celebrate innovation, offer learn to sail opportunities, champion sustainability and a lot of fun on and off the water. Most of the events will be free to attend.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to remember their sunhats and sunscreen and get in quick by checking the websites for the events they want to attend, including details about the cost for any ticketed events.

For details about all the events, please click here.

*Statistics supplied by NZ Marine

