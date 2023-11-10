Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joe Daymond: See You Soon Tour - Catch Him Before He's Gone

Friday, 10 November 2023, 6:50 pm
Press Release: West Park

New Zealand's young beloved comedian, Joe Daymond, announces his final nationwide tour to finish out 2023 before bidding adieu to his home country in early 2024. The "See You Soon Tour" promises an unforgettable comedy experience, showcasing Joe's uproarious talent and captivating stage presence for the last time on New Zealand soil.

Hailing from Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, Joe Daymond's meteoric rise in the world of comedy has been nothing short of extraordinary. First bursting onto the scene in 2020 as the youngest person to sell out Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre at the age of 24, he’s been on an uphill trajectory ever since.

Following his immersion in the American comedy scene which included signing with a prominent manager in the United States, he created, wrote, directed, and starred in the lauded Comedy Central UK series 'BOUNCERS,' earning him a nomination for Television Personality of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards.

From rubbing shoulders with comedy legends such as Dave Chappelle and Theo Von at the esteemed Comedy Store in Los Angeles to sharing the stage with renowned comedians like Bill Burr as well as opening for YouTuber Noel Miller on his national US tour, Joe's journey has been marked by accolades and remarkable achievements. Recently, he graced the stage at the prestigious Sydney Opera House for Just for Laughs Australia, a momentous event broadcasted on Channel 10, solidifying his place as one of the country’s best comedic exports.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This farewell tour is your final opportunity to witness Joe Daymond's comedic brilliance live in New Zealand. Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic farewell tour that promises an evening filled with side-splitting laughter and unforgettable moments.

Join us for an uproarious night and bid farewell to Joe Daymond as he embarks on new ventures. Secure your tickets now and be a part of this historic send-off that is certain to leave you in stitches!

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from West Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 