Joe Daymond: See You Soon Tour - Catch Him Before He's Gone

New Zealand's young beloved comedian, Joe Daymond, announces his final nationwide tour to finish out 2023 before bidding adieu to his home country in early 2024. The "See You Soon Tour" promises an unforgettable comedy experience, showcasing Joe's uproarious talent and captivating stage presence for the last time on New Zealand soil.

Hailing from Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, Joe Daymond's meteoric rise in the world of comedy has been nothing short of extraordinary. First bursting onto the scene in 2020 as the youngest person to sell out Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre at the age of 24, he’s been on an uphill trajectory ever since.

Following his immersion in the American comedy scene which included signing with a prominent manager in the United States, he created, wrote, directed, and starred in the lauded Comedy Central UK series 'BOUNCERS,' earning him a nomination for Television Personality of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards.

From rubbing shoulders with comedy legends such as Dave Chappelle and Theo Von at the esteemed Comedy Store in Los Angeles to sharing the stage with renowned comedians like Bill Burr as well as opening for YouTuber Noel Miller on his national US tour, Joe's journey has been marked by accolades and remarkable achievements. Recently, he graced the stage at the prestigious Sydney Opera House for Just for Laughs Australia, a momentous event broadcasted on Channel 10, solidifying his place as one of the country’s best comedic exports.

This farewell tour is your final opportunity to witness Joe Daymond's comedic brilliance live in New Zealand. Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic farewell tour that promises an evening filled with side-splitting laughter and unforgettable moments.

Join us for an uproarious night and bid farewell to Joe Daymond as he embarks on new ventures. Secure your tickets now and be a part of this historic send-off that is certain to leave you in stitches!

