Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

F5000 season opening race starts in style at Manfeild

Saturday, 11 November 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Formula 5000 Association

It was a fighting finish at today’s opening race of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival series, with the Talon MR1A of Grant Martin taking the chequered flag 0.6sec ahead of the Lola T332 of Kevin Ingram.

The afternoon six-lap race opens the 2023-2024 season, and the pair showed it was all about the competition as they headed off the rest of the 10-car field in style at the MG Classic meeting being held at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon (Feilding).

Setting fastest time in the morning qualifying, Martin knew his mirrors were going to be full of Ingram’s Lola – the pair setting times split by only 0.05 seconds.

While Martin was first away at the rolling start of the afternoon race, it would only take a small mistake that would allow Ingram to seize the advantage. The pair were clinical in their racing and in doing so made it a lights-to-flag result for each.

Securing the final podium position was another Talon MR1 – the ex-Jon Woodner car driven by David Banks. But it wasn’t by much as Banks’s son Codie finished fourth by 0.78sec in the ex-Kevin Bartlett/Johnnie Walker Lola T332.

In fifth was Shayne Windelburn’s Lola T400 – having started from the back of the grid after missing qualifying.

A ‘lovely day’ weather wise also meant the warmer track conditions dampened the lap times compared to qualifying.

While 12 cars entered the weekend only 10 made it to the first race. A late deal put Angus Fogg in the Stu Lush Lola T332. Lap times during Friday’s practice indicated the lap record could be re-written. However, that was the end of idea as investigation on why the car started to lose it edge went from a suspected head gasket to piston damage – putting Fogg out of contention for the weekend.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Also during Friday’s practice, the Lola T400 of Glenn Richards dropped an engine valve – putting an end to another car.

As the drivers shook away the cobwebs of the off-season, Friday also saw Bruce Kett’s Lola T332 have a moment that bent the front-right nose cone. Luckily Shayne Windelburn was able to bring a spare, enabling Kett to front for Saturday’s qualifying.

Sunday morning’s six-lap race is a timed handicap rolling start. First away will be the McLaren M10 B of Tony Annabell, followed by the McLaren M10 A of Tony Roberts, all the way through to the Lola T332 of Kevin Ingram – who will have the position advantage over Martin’s Talon.

The afternoon eight-lap race will start based on finishing position of the morning race.

Continuing to support the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series in its 21st season are SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Avon Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events.

You can follow the series on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand or via the official website www.f5000.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Formula 5000 Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 