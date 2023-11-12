Townshend Latest To Confirm Second Season In Toyota 86 Championship

Harry Townshend is back for a second shot at the Toyota 86 Championship. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Harry Townshend is the latest to confirm his participation in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship.

The 20 year old Victoria University student is aiming to build on a solid debut season in the category when he finished 13th overall in the points table last season.

“It was an awesome experience to compete in last season's 86 championship, “ he explained as his 2023-2024 campaign in the Winger Motorsport, Bayswater Vehicles TR86 was confirmed.

“My goal was to finish in the top ten which I just fell short in, but nevertheless I'm just as driven if not more to successfully complete my goal of finishing in the top five for the championship.

“That’s the objective and it would be exciting to be fighting for podiums and wins, but my overall goal is to finish the season in the top five.

“It’s great to be able to announce our plans formally but I was always committed to running two seasons as I could take all the learning and experience and continue on with making progress as a racing driver.

“The Toyota 86 Championship is arguably New Zealand's most competitive racing class and this was a major deciding factor.”

Townshend came into the championship last season – his first circuit racing season - on the back of significant karting success.

A record field of 24 cars will compete over the six rounds which make up the 2023-2024 Championship.

It will include rounds in the North and South Island and being one of the main supports for the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix which will be held at the Highlands Motorsport Park for the first time in February.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

