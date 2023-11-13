Unitec Dance presents SHOWCASE 2023 - 16-19 November

Book now for SHOWCASE 2023 to enjoy new works by guest choreographers Jessie McCall and Kasina Campbell & Abbie Rogers of Atamira Dance Company. We are thrilled to announce a change of venue this year! Join us in the heart of West Auckland at Te Pou Theatre from 16-19 November. Watch our promo video here.

Unitec Dance acknowledges the many kaiako, tauira, and kaikanikani who have enriched the dance programme contributing to a living legacy of education through movement, time, and space. Since its inception in 1989 to its current format, Unitec Dance and our alumni have been the nucleus of the dance community in Aotearoa.

SHOWCASE 2023 will premiere Unitec Dance alumni Jessie McCall’s ‘Industry Party’, a full-length work performed by our Year 1 and 3 cohort. Industry Party collides the promise and problems of power - as it plays out within us and within our industries. Does the vitality of inanimate objects let them edit the guestlist? Can we disrupt relentless mechanisms of mammonistic progress and swerve toward humanity - or will it kill the vibe? The punch has spiked itself in revolt. There's a megalomaniac in the air vent. The astroturf needs a trim. Who is in - who is out - and how did we wake up here?

Kasina Campbell (Nga Puhi, Ngati Porou, Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairoa) & Abbie Rogers (Kai Tahu, Te Arawa) close the evening with ‘Tipuranga’ a reflection of whanaungatanga, understanding and embodiment. ‘Tipuranga’ is the culmination of a year long haerenga undertaken with the extraordinary artists of Atamira Dance Company. We are honoured to present a performance which celebrates the deep hononga (connection) between Atamira and Unitec Dance.

UNITEC DANCE SHOWCASE 2023

DATES: 16-19 November 2023

VENUE: Te Pou Theatre, Corbans Estate, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson

TICKETS: https://nz.patronbase.com/_TePou/Productions/UD23/Performances

DISCOUNTED TICKETS FOR GROUP BOOKINGS

UNITEC ALUMNI PAY SAME AS STUDENT PRICE!

UNITEC STAFF PAY CONCESSION RATE

