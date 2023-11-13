Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Festival Heads To South Island

Monday, 13 November 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Maia Studio

Waka hourua will head to Kaiteretere harbour in April next year as part of a festival to protect the continued legacy of kaupapa waka in Aotearoa and reconnect local iwi with waka hourua.

The bi-annual Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua festival will be held in the South Island for the first time from 7-14 April 2024 following two successful festivals in Tauranga in 2021 and Kāwhia in 2022.

Festival organisers, Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Charitable Trust and Te Tai o Awatea Charitable Trust, say bringing Te Hau Kōmaru to Te Tauihu o te Waka has a special cultural significance due to the rich history of waka in the region.

Te Hau Kōmaru Festival not only ensures the safekeeping of taonga (treasure) and mātauranga (knowledge) such as waka but will share and celebrate the history of Polynesian navigators and voyagers by showcasing different waka types and the mātauranga that accompanies them. The festival organisers anticipate upwards of 1500 ākonga in attendance from Monday to Friday and an estimated 1500 attendees on the public days.

Te Hau Kōmaru Trust Co-Chair, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, says the event will be an unforgettable celebration of waka, culture, and community.

“We want to protect, bring awareness to, share kōrero of, and guide the continued legacy of kaupapa waka in Aotearoa. That is what the festival in Kaiteretere will do for us in 2024,” says Kerr.

Following the TUIA 250 Commemorations of 2019 the Government announced ongoing support of kaupapa waka hourua, as a vital part of the history of Aotearoa. Through this funding, Te Hau Kōmaru was established.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Our goal as the national body and representatives is to create pathways for each waka society and trust to share mātauranga waka and create spaces where this mātauranga and its practices can be appropriately implemented,” says Kerr.

For more information on festival activities and what to expect visit https://tehaukomaru.org/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maia Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
History Spurned: Everhardus Koster & The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In NZ

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 