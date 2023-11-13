UBX Teams Up With Gumboot Friday To Support Youth Mental Health In New Zealand

UBX, the global boxing and strength fitness franchise, proudly joined forces with New Zealand charity, Gumboot Friday on Friday 3rd of November, to support the mental health of young Kiwis. An event held at the brand’s Mount Eden gym in Auckland was attended by mental health advocate and founder of the "I am Hope" Foundation, Mike King, for a live broadcast on the AM Show New Zealand.

Taking place at all UBX gyms across the country, the day-long Open Day invited local communities to experience the unique workout for free, with an encouraged donation to Gumboot Friday. Mike King's attendance highlighted the day, underscoring the vital connection between physical fitness and mental health, and bringing his trademark passion and authenticity to the forefront of the cause.

UBX's initiative reflects a steadfast commitment to community engagement and the promotion of holistic wellness. By harnessing their extensive network of fitness enthusiasts and franchisees, UBX has demonstrated that their brand ethos transcends physical fitness, embodying a dedication to the well-being of the wider community.

“We are not just about fitness; we are about well-being in the broadest sense,” said Korey Gibson, UBX New Zealand CEO. “Our partnership with Gumboot Friday and the support of our members, coaches, and Mike and his team symbolise our commitment to mental health advocacy and the belief that everyone, especially our youth, deserves access to mental health support.”

This partnership with Gumboot Friday is a valued social cause for UBX to integrate community support into the very fabric of their business model. Prospective franchisees can look to UBX as a brand that not only delivers a strong business opportunity but also provides a platform to make a meaningful impact within local communities.

The event has successfully raised both funds and awareness, cementing UBX's position as a leading forward-thinking fitness operator that genuinely cares about and invests in the key values of New Zealand society.

For more information about UBX and their initiatives, or to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit ubxtraining.com and ownaubx.com

About UBX:

UBX is a boxing fitness franchise founded in Brisbane, Australia, by Tim West and four-time world champion boxer Danny Green. With over 100 locations worldwide, UBX offers a unique mix of boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company's goal is to give everyone the opportunity to train like a boxer, and to become the largest boxing community in the world.

About Gumboot Friday:

Gumboot Friday provides a free counseling service for any young person aged 25 and under. When you raise funds for Gumboot Friday, you’re making counseling free and accessible for all kids and young adults across New Zealand.

