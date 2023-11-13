Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

UBX Teams Up With Gumboot Friday To Support Youth Mental Health In New Zealand

Monday, 13 November 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: UBX

UBX, the global boxing and strength fitness franchise, proudly joined forces with New Zealand charity, Gumboot Friday on Friday 3rd of November, to support the mental health of young Kiwis. An event held at the brand’s Mount Eden gym in Auckland was attended by mental health advocate and founder of the "I am Hope" Foundation, Mike King, for a live broadcast on the AM Show New Zealand.

Taking place at all UBX gyms across the country, the day-long Open Day invited local communities to experience the unique workout for free, with an encouraged donation to Gumboot Friday. Mike King's attendance highlighted the day, underscoring the vital connection between physical fitness and mental health, and bringing his trademark passion and authenticity to the forefront of the cause.

UBX's initiative reflects a steadfast commitment to community engagement and the promotion of holistic wellness. By harnessing their extensive network of fitness enthusiasts and franchisees, UBX has demonstrated that their brand ethos transcends physical fitness, embodying a dedication to the well-being of the wider community.

“We are not just about fitness; we are about well-being in the broadest sense,” said Korey Gibson, UBX New Zealand CEO. “Our partnership with Gumboot Friday and the support of our members, coaches, and Mike and his team symbolise our commitment to mental health advocacy and the belief that everyone, especially our youth, deserves access to mental health support.”

This partnership with Gumboot Friday is a valued social cause for UBX to integrate community support into the very fabric of their business model. Prospective franchisees can look to UBX as a brand that not only delivers a strong business opportunity but also provides a platform to make a meaningful impact within local communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The event has successfully raised both funds and awareness, cementing UBX's position as a leading forward-thinking fitness operator that genuinely cares about and invests in the key values of New Zealand society.

For more information about UBX and their initiatives, or to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit ubxtraining.com and ownaubx.com

About UBX:

UBX is a boxing fitness franchise founded in Brisbane, Australia, by Tim West and four-time world champion boxer Danny Green. With over 100 locations worldwide, UBX offers a unique mix of boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company's goal is to give everyone the opportunity to train like a boxer, and to become the largest boxing community in the world.

UBX offers a one-of-a-kind fitness experience by combining boxing and strength training in a 12-round circuit. The company's mission is to democratize boxing and provide an opportunity for everyone to train like a professional boxer. Setting itself apart from traditional gyms, UBX fosters an environment that is fun, flexible, addictive, and inclusive. By offering unparalleled flexibility and accessibility, UBX has quickly become the world's leading boxing and strength provider.

For more information, visit UBX's website at www.ubxtraining.com.

About Gumboot Friday:

Gumboot Friday provides a free counseling service for any young person aged 25 and under. When you raise funds for Gumboot Friday, you’re making counseling free and accessible for all kids and young adults across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UBX on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
History Spurned: Everhardus Koster & The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In NZ

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 