Competitive Flame Still Burning Strong In John Penny

Reigning Masters champion and overall race winner John Penny will be back on the grid for the biggest ever Toyota 86 Championship and is aiming – as always – for race wins.

Penny (55) is one of the most experienced racers in New Zealand and has proved time and again he can mix it with the younger drivers. Last season he was a consistent top ten runner, often in the top five.

John Penny is back and more determined than ever. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

He has three outright wins to his credit from the last two seasons in the championship and numerous top three and top five placings.

‘JP’ has also been dominant in the Masters class of the championship in recent seasons and this year will face off against Christina Orr-West again, and newcomer Noel Simpson for class honours.

Penny loves the fierce competition of the category, however, and is more focussed on chasing overall wins and places. And its that competitive nature that he says is behind more than two decades of competing at the highest level in New Zealand.

“I never grow tired of competing in the Toyota 86 championship as it continues to produce the best young talent we have in New Zealand,” said the popular veteran. “I can’t think of a better way to keep my skills sharp than by taking them on.

“With every race it’s a case of some you win and some you lose, but the youngsters can rest assured I’ll be giving it 100% in every session, and I do intend to be at the pointy end once again.

“I’m also excited about the larger field this season, and this will mean making a mistake will potentially mean a larger deficit on your points tally with a poor result. Experience on the track and in this car may well play into my hands this season more than previous ones.”

Penny’s TR86 will be supported once again by Penny Homes and will run as part of the Action Motorsport squad when the season gets underway at Taupo International Motorsport Park this coming weekend.

A record field of 24 cars will compete over the six rounds which make up the 2023-2024 Championship. It will include rounds in the North and South Island and being one of the main supports for the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix which will be held at the Highlands Motorsport Park for the first time in February.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

