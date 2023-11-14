New Zealand Republic Welcomes Paddy Gower Documentary

“New Zealanders need to believe in ourselves and paddle our own waka. We can still be proud of our history, but our future is as a republic” - Paddy Gower

“New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aoteaora, welcomes Paddy Gower’s documentary to be broadcast tonight at 7:30pm on why he thinks it’s time New Zealand transitioned to a republic” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic.

“We look forward to seeing the documentary, but regardless of its contents, the mere fact that Paddy has taken on the issue is an encouraging sign for us. It seems from the synopsis that Paddy’s views on the issue were like most New Zealanders: he wasn’t bothered either way. But when he looked at the realities of being tied to the British monarch, and what we miss out on by not having a head of state of our own, Paddy saw how cringeworthy the set up is” concluded Mr Holden.

Patrick Gower: On The Royals screens on Three at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 14.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

