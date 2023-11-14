­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The New Zealand Dance Company Announces New Chair

The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Meek as the new Chair of the Board of the New Zealand Dance Advancement Trust.

"We are delighted to have Brendan assume the role of Chair of the Board," said Greg Innes, who has held the role of Interim Board Chair since 2022. “Brendan has been an integral part of the Board over the past two years. His deep understanding of the Company’s goals and his passion for the arts make him the ideal candidate to lead us into the next chapter for NZDC.”

Meek is a highly experienced company manager. His wealth of knowledge and experience will help to guide the company into its next stage and a strong future. His career to date has encompassed a diverse range of roles spanning dancing to technical production and organisational leadership, holding senior leadership roles at Cirque du Soleil, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Of his appointment, Meek said, “I'm looking forward to being the Chair, where I can help to carry on the great work our Board has done so far. We're mindful of last year's successful CNZ Toi Uru Kahikatea funding application as this empowers the Company to move ahead and to continue to succeed. With the recent addition of NZ Arts Laureate Moss Te Ururangi Patterson (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) as our Chief Executive/Artistic Director, we are well positioned for The New Zealand Dance Company’s future success. And of course, I'm excited about continuing our work with our Board of Trustees to advance the company’s strategic direction.”

The Board of Trustees extends their wholehearted gratitude to Innes for his exceptional contributions during his tenure as the Interim Chair of NZDC. Innes has been an inspiring leader, guiding the company with unwavering dedication and insight during a period of significant challenges in the arts sector.

Throughout his time as Interim Chair, Innes has been an ardent advocate for the Company's artistic vision and strategic mission. Innes's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the organisation has been a driving force in NZDC's ability to thrive despite the challenges.

Innes will continue to serve on the board until early 2024, offering valuable insights and support to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming Chair.

Brendan commences his tenure as Chair immediately.

