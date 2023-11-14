Light A Candle To Help Lifeline Save Lives

Lifeline is calling upon the public to support its call centre this Christmas through the simple act of buying a luxury candle from Luxe Creations.

The company has created a special candle in recognition of the 24/7 support Lifeline provides to the tens of thousands of people around New Zealand who call or text in – especially over the Christmas – New Year period.

On sale now, $20 of every limited-edition candle sold will be donated to Lifeline.

Luxe Creations founder Chris Mitchell says the company is proud to support the awesome work Lifeline does to support people in mental distress.

“Lifeline has a long history of being there when people really need someone to talk to. It’s important work and we’re proud to support it.”

This kind of support is vital for Lifeline says Presbyterian Support Northern GM Fundraising, Lisa Rudolphe.

“Lifeline’s helplines receive no Government funding so the support of businesses like Luxe Creations helps ensure Lifeline will always be there for people. The more support we receive, the more calls we can answer.

“Fragrant candles are a popular Christmas gift and are a great way to convey light and hope while supporting New Zealand’s longest-running mental health helpline.”

The high-quality, hand-poured soy candles have an uplifting French Pear fragrance and are a generous 600ml with double wicks and a burn time of over 90 hours. They come in a crystal clear jar with a classic French lid to seal in the fragrance.

“Christmas can be a challenging, lonely and isolated time. For many, a call to Lifeline is their only human connection during the Christmas season and could be the one opportunity to openly share their worries, and connect with someone who truly listens and cares.

“Lighting a candle is a great way to celebrate the vital service Lifeline provides during this time,” says Lisa Rudolphe.

Each candle costs $59.95 plus postage. Purchases must be made before December 1 to arrive in time for Christmas.

To buy a special limited edition Lifeline candle, visit https://www.luxecreations.co.nz/lifeline-fundraiser

