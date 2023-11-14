New Zealand Joins 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Calendar

New Zealand joins 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Calendar

- Carrera Cup to race internationally in 2024 as Taupo joins the calendar

- Builds on strong legacy of New Zealanders in Porsche competition

- Strong Kiwi contingent expected to be competing for wins next year

THE PORSCHE Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will race in New Zealand for the first time in 2024.

Embracing a huge groundswell of Kiwi interest in the series, Australia’s top one-make category will follow the Repco Supercars Championship across the Tasman in 2024 and join the ITM Taupo Super400 programme on 19-21 April next year.

It will be just the second time that the championship will have competed outside of Australia.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia has remarkable New Zealand heritage dating back to the inaugural champion, Porsche Motorsport Australia hall of famer, Jim Richards.

Eight Carrera Cup Australia titles have been won by New Zealand drivers; Richards’ 2003 success followed by Fabian Coulthard’s in 2005.

Five-time champion Craig Baird is the most successful driver in Carrera Cup history, claiming titles in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Jaxon Evans won the crown in 2018 and is the most recent Kiwi title winner, however young star Callum Hedge is in contention to claim the 2024 title at the upcoming season’ finale at the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Ten different New Zealanders have won 152 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia races between them since the series formation in 2003.

Multiple championship-winning team McElrea Racing is owned by noted New Zealand racer and team owner, Andy McElrea, while Earl Bamber Motorsport competes under the Team Porsche New Zealand banner.

The EBM squad just claimed the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge championship, with young stars Marco Giltrap and Zac Stichbury already announced to step into Carrera Cup next year.

The Taupo Circuit will be the 18th to host a round of the championship and only the second outside of Australia, following the visit to the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia in 2017.

New Zealand will be the second stop on the full 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship calendar, with the full schedule to be released in due course.

Barry Hay – Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars Australia

“Returning to an overseas venue has been on the agenda for the championship for some time, but it needed to be the right venue, the right time and the right place. This ticks all of those boxes and so much more and we’re proud to be taking one-make Porsche racing back to New Zealand in 2024.

“Following the Supercars to Taupo for the first ITM Taupo Super400 event made all the sense in the world, and we have worked closely with the Repco Supercars Championship, Porsche Motorsport New Zealand and our teams and competitors to make the trip achievable.

“Carrera Cup has such incredible Kiwi heritage and DNA and while we are Carrera Cup Australia, we are fiercely proud to represent New Zealand as well - as witnessed with the teams and drivers who come from across the Tasman to race with us.

“It’s going to be an incredible trip for our teams and drivers and a great experience to take the show on the road to another country.

“The Kiwi fans will have plenty of local to cheer for in our field next year and I am sure they are all relishing the chance to watch another Kiwi sporting star beat up on the Aussies in New Zealand!”

