SENZ's Summer Of Cricket Set Ablaze With World Cup Finals Broadcast

Sports Entertainment Network's (SENZ) summer of cricket ignites with the announcement that every exhilarating moment of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals and Finals will be broadcast across the entire SENZ network and streamed via the SENZ App.

As the tournament reaches its pinnacle, with only four nations remaining in the pursuit of cricketing glory - New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and host nation India - SENZ is all set to provide comprehensive ball-by-ball coverage. Led by an esteemed lineup of cricketing pundits and former playing greats, the stage is primed for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

The Black Caps take centre stage in the first Semi-Final, kicking off on Wednesday night as the Kiwis face the formidable challenge of the undefeated Indian squad. Providing invaluable insights and in-depth analysis on New Zealand's pursuit of victory against India, former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott, former Black Caps wicketkeeper-batsman Peter McGlashan and acclaimed cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan. The trio join experienced broadcasters Daniel McHardy and Tom Bartlett in the commentary box, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the must-win clash.

Thursday night heralds the thrilling second Semi-Final showdown between Australia and South Africa. The Proteas, riding high on their previous victory against the Aussies, set the stage for an intense clash. SEN's Chief Sports Caller Gerard Whateley, former Australian quick Damien Fleming, esteemed broadcaster Adam White, and Bharat Sundaresan lead the broadcast charge.

SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said he was excited to bring the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to the SENZ audience.

"Bringing the Semi-Finals and Finals to our Kiwi fans through SENZ is truly exciting. We understand the formidable challenge the Black Caps face. We're firmly in their corner, supported by our outstanding team of Daniel, Grant, and Bharat, all geared up to capture every moment of the action.

“These games represent the pinnacle of One Day Cricket, and sharing these moments across our network signifies our commitment to being the Home of Sport.”

SENZ's coverage of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Finals is available across the entire SENZ network and SENZ App, including SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260am, SENZ Wellington 711am and SENZ Dunedin 1206am.

2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Finals Schedule

Semi-Final 1: India vs. New Zealand

Wednesday, November 15th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

Semi-Final 2: South Africa vs. Australia

Thursday, November 16th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

The Final: TBC vs. TBC

Sunday, November 19th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

© Scoop Media

