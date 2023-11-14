Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SENZ's Summer Of Cricket Set Ablaze With World Cup Finals Broadcast

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 4:36 pm
Press Release: SENZ

Sports Entertainment Network's (SENZ) summer of cricket ignites with the announcement that every exhilarating moment of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals and Finals will be broadcast across the entire SENZ network and streamed via the SENZ App.

As the tournament reaches its pinnacle, with only four nations remaining in the pursuit of cricketing glory - New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and host nation India - SENZ is all set to provide comprehensive ball-by-ball coverage. Led by an esteemed lineup of cricketing pundits and former playing greats, the stage is primed for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

The Black Caps take centre stage in the first Semi-Final, kicking off on Wednesday night as the Kiwis face the formidable challenge of the undefeated Indian squad. Providing invaluable insights and in-depth analysis on New Zealand's pursuit of victory against India, former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott, former Black Caps wicketkeeper-batsman Peter McGlashan and acclaimed cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan. The trio join experienced broadcasters Daniel McHardy and Tom Bartlett in the commentary box, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the must-win clash.

Thursday night heralds the thrilling second Semi-Final showdown between Australia and South Africa. The Proteas, riding high on their previous victory against the Aussies, set the stage for an intense clash. SEN's Chief Sports Caller Gerard Whateley, former Australian quick Damien Fleming, esteemed broadcaster Adam White, and Bharat Sundaresan lead the broadcast charge.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said he was excited to bring the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to the SENZ audience.

"Bringing the Semi-Finals and Finals to our Kiwi fans through SENZ is truly exciting. We understand the formidable challenge the Black Caps face. We're firmly in their corner, supported by our outstanding team of Daniel, Grant, and Bharat, all geared up to capture every moment of the action.

“These games represent the pinnacle of One Day Cricket, and sharing these moments across our network signifies our commitment to being the Home of Sport.”

SENZ's coverage of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Finals is available across the entire SENZ network and SENZ App, including SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260am, SENZ Wellington 711am and SENZ Dunedin 1206am.

2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Finals Schedule

Semi-Final 1: India vs. New Zealand

Wednesday, November 15th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

Semi-Final 2: South Africa vs. Australia

Thursday, November 16th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

The Final: TBC vs. TBC

Sunday, November 19th, 9:00 pm (NZDT)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SENZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 