Tom Jones To Headline Harvest Moon Concert In Napier With Gin Wigmore And The Magnificent 7

TOM JONES - the Welsh music legend whose iconic career has spanned more than six decades is bringing his powerful and soulful voice to headline a NZ exclusive performance at HARVEST MOON, held at MCLEAN PARK, NAPIER on SATURDAY, APRIL 6 2024. Joining Tom Jones on this momentous occasion, will be performances from GIN WIGMORE and Kiwi supergroup THE MAGNIFICENT 7 featuring Peter Urlich, Jordan Luck and Eddie Rayner.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise - “I am personally very excited and thrilled for our city that Tom Jones is going to be the very first international headliner to perform at McLean Park. His voice, his hits, his huge personality are iconic and what better way to celebrate as a community than by welcoming him here to our gem in the middle of the city, McLean Park. This is a concert the whole community will get behind.”

TOM JONES continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs including ‘Sex Bomb’, ‘Deliliah’, and ‘It’s Not Unusual’ to name a few. With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

At the age of 83, Jones has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums “Surrounded By Time”, "Long Lost Suitcase", "Spirit In The Room" and "Praise & Blame." Critics have praised both the recorded material and Jones' performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand born singer/songwriter, GIN WIGMORE, first came to our attention after winning the International Songwriting Competition at 18 years old. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the Grand Prize. She was also the first artist from New Zealand to sign to Island Records and has now released four albums to critical acclaim. Her first album release “Holy Smoke” is currently certified 4x Platinum and her second album “Gravel & Wine” 2x Platinum. Many of her best-known tracks (Kill Of The Night, Black Sheep, Man Like That, Girl Gang) have been featured in Film and TV shows around the world.

New Zealand supergroup THE MAGNIFICENT 7 will be warming up the Harvest Moon party. Featuring the talents of Jordan Luck (The Exponents), Peter Urlich (Th’ Dudes) and Eddie Rayner (Split Enz), the band will be bringing with them a back catalogue of hits from three of NZ’s greatest bands - The Exponents, Th’ Dudes and Split Enz.

Formed several years ago as a good-time project to play the iconic songs of their respective bands, Luck, Urlich and original Split Enz keyboard maestro, Rayner are joined by other notables including Dave Gent (Exponents), Brett Adams (Mockers) and Bryan Bell (Dead Flowers). Their repertoire features legendary tracks such as ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Victoria’, ‘I Got You’, ‘Why Does Love Do This To Me’, ‘Give It A Whirl’ and ‘Bliss’.

Produced by Endeavour Live. Presented by Magic. Thanks to Napier City Council.

HARVEST MOON FT TOM JONES, GIN WIGMORE, THE MAGNIFICENT 7

SAT, APR 6 2024

MCLEAN PARK, NAPIER

endeavour.live/harvestmoon

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, with Reserved Seated and General Admission options available. Harvest Moon is a family friendly event with youth tickets available in General Admission areas.

Presale tickets go onsale Tuesday, November 21 9am. Sign up for presales at: endeavour.live/harvestmoon

General Public tickets go onsale Wednesday, November 22 10am.

ABOUT HARVEST MOON

Harvest Moon is a one day concert brand that takes place during the Autumn months in New Zealand. The 2018 edition featured John Butler Trio, L.A.B at Church Road Winery, before Angus & Julia Stone headlined the return in 2019, taking place in Napier, New Plymouth and Nelson. The poster and artwork features stunning illustrations that celebrate the towns in which the concert takes place.

© Scoop Media

