Auckland’s ‘Champion Of Champions’ To Feature In Christmas At Holy Trinity

Aucklanders have an opportunity to attend the performance of our own 'New Zealand Junior Champion of Champions' Matt Donaldson at North Shore Brass's 'Christmas at Holy Trinity' in the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, on Saturday 2 December—the 15-year-old Westlake Boys High School student is one of the youngest musicians ever to win the title with his performance on the bass trombone.

The concert, set to feature several Christmas favourites, includes a solo from Donaldson called 'You're a mean one, Mr Grinch'.

Joining Matt will be the award-winning Cantare Choir from Westlake Girls High School under Fiona Wilson. This 80-voice choir was joint winner of the Tour Time Trophy for Best Performance of a Choral Art Song for its performance of ‘She Weeps Over Rahoon,’ by American Composer Eric Whitacre, at the recent New Zealand Big Sing finals.

Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6.30 pm with the North Shore Brass Academy Band under their conductor Billy Middleton. The band is a mix of students and adults and is the feeder band for the A grade North Shore Brass.

North Shore Brass Inc. president Owen Melhuish says that for the past two years the North Shore Brass Academy Band has won the national D grade championship and took the B section at the Auckland regional contest in 2022 and 2023.

"Harmen Vanhoorne has led North Shore Brass since 2020 with multiple celebrated wins across New Zealand and locally. The band is currently the champion band of Auckland and this year the organisation celebrates 100 years of service, education and entertainment to its community. We are sure you will enjoy this concert with lots of fine music celebrating the best of Christmas in voice and brass."

Christmas @ Holy Trinity

Saturday 2 December 7.30 pm (Pre-concert entertainment from 6.30pm).

Tickets:

Adults $35

Seniors $30

Students $15

Family $80

Door sales or via Eventfinda.co.nz

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/christmas-at-holy-trinity/auckland/parnell

