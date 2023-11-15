Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s ‘Champion Of Champions’ To Feature In Christmas At Holy Trinity

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 9:07 am
Press Release: North Shore Brass

Aucklanders have an opportunity to attend the performance of our own 'New Zealand Junior Champion of Champions' Matt Donaldson at North Shore Brass's 'Christmas at Holy Trinity' in the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, on Saturday 2 December—the 15-year-old Westlake Boys High School student is one of the youngest musicians ever to win the title with his performance on the bass trombone.

The concert, set to feature several Christmas favourites, includes a solo from Donaldson called 'You're a mean one, Mr Grinch'.

Joining Matt will be the award-winning Cantare Choir from Westlake Girls High School under Fiona Wilson. This 80-voice choir was joint winner of the Tour Time Trophy for Best Performance of a Choral Art Song for its performance of ‘She Weeps Over Rahoon,’ by American Composer Eric Whitacre, at the recent New Zealand Big Sing finals.

Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6.30 pm with the North Shore Brass Academy Band under their conductor Billy Middleton. The band is a mix of students and adults and is the feeder band for the A grade North Shore Brass.

North Shore Brass Inc. president Owen Melhuish says that for the past two years the North Shore Brass Academy Band has won the national D grade championship and took the B section at the Auckland regional contest in 2022 and 2023.

"Harmen Vanhoorne has led North Shore Brass since 2020 with multiple celebrated wins across New Zealand and locally. The band is currently the champion band of Auckland and this year the organisation celebrates 100 years of service, education and entertainment to its community. We are sure you will enjoy this concert with lots of fine music celebrating the best of Christmas in voice and brass."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Christmas @ Holy Trinity

Saturday 2 December 7.30 pm (Pre-concert entertainment from 6.30pm).

Tickets:

Adults $35

Seniors $30

Students $15

Family $80

Door sales or via Eventfinda.co.nz

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/christmas-at-holy-trinity/auckland/parnell

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from North Shore Brass on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 