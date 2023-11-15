Morris Is Final Piece Of Exciting Toyota 86 Championship Field

Bree Morris is the final piece of the Toyota 86 Championship jigsaw to fall into place as the countdown is on for the first round of the biggest ever championship.

Bree Morris completes a mouth-watering Toyota 86 Championship field. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

A late deal will see the rising 20-year-old star take on 23 other drivers – and no fewer than three other females – in the six round championship which begins at the Taupo International Motorsport Park this weekend.

Morris competed in last season’s inaugural Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship and has raced since in both the North and South Island endurance championships and GTs as part of the Dayle ITM Racing squad.

“It’s a late deal but it’s great to be part of this field particularly, it’s going to be a massive season and a great way to learn much more about competitive tin-top racing,” she said.

‘It’s very different from what I have done before and that’s part of what really appeals about it. I know TOYOTA GAZOO also run a very professional championship and that the series is going to be a place where I only become a better driver on and off the track.

“With the series also having quality Australian competitors in it this season as well, I really do feel like it’s the best place for me to be right now.

“There’s plenty to learn about the car and the technique but I enjoyed the testing we have done and I’m confident we will get up to speed pretty quickly with the circuit knowledge I have and the car knowledge the team has.”

Morris will run with James Marshall and has pit support together from Dayle ITM as well as the Giltrap Group, Driveshaft NZ, SBT Group, BBI, Greenway, Pink Properties, NJC Equipment Hire, Logick Print and Creme insurance for her campaign.

She will join Alice Buckley and Summer Rintoule from Australia as well as Dayle ITM Racing teammate Christina Orr-West in a strong female contingent in the championship.

The championship will include rounds in the North and South Island and being one of the main supports for the 68thNew Zealand Grand Prix which will be held at the Highlands Motorsport Park for the first time in February.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

