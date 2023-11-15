Wreck The Halls: A Night Of Diverse Music And Kiwi Charitable Spirit

Ding Dong Lounge is gearing up to host Wreck The Halls on Friday, 1st December, showcasing a mix of homegrown bands: Blood Buffalo, Invasion of Piracy, Monolith, and Brakenwood Coven. This special night of Rock, Metal, and Doom isn't just about the tunes—it's a charity gig backing the Auckland City Mission.

Wreck The Halls promises a musical ride through different genres, with each band bringing their own unique sounds to the stage. From the raw energy of Blood Buffalo to the metal might of Monolith and the darker, brooding tones of Doom from Brakenwood Coven, punters can expect a dynamic and diverse musical experience.

This event isn't just a jam session; it's a chance to make a positive impact on the community. Wreck The Halls is a fundraiser for the Auckland City Mission, an organisation committed to helping those who need it. All profits from the show will go straight to Auckland City Mission, supporting their mahi (work) in providing housing, kai (food), and healthcare services to Aucklanders facing challenges.

Monolith, one of the featured bands, is going the extra mile. On top of the ticket sales, Monolith has pledged to chuck in an extra $1 for every pre-purchased ticket. Their commitment to getting behind the Auckland City Mission highlights the power of the music community to create positive change.

Monolith shared on their Facebook page, "We want to really help support the cause, so we will be adding an extra $1 for every ticket purchased online to go to Auckland City Mission." This initiative encourages fans not only to enjoy a night of great music but also to be part of a collective effort to make a difference.

Tickets for Wreck The Halls can be pre-purchased at Ding Dong Lounge's official website. Don't miss this opportunity to experience diverse musical talent while supporting Auckland City Mission's mission to create positive change in the community.

About Auckland City Mission

Auckland City Mission has been tautoko (standing with) Aucklanders in need for over 100 years. Responding to poverty and great need in the city, Auckland City Mission provides essential support for housing, kai, and healthcare, ensuring that everyone in the community has the opportunity for a better life.

For more information, visit Auckland City Mission.

About Ding Dong Lounge

Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland's rock dive bar, has a rich history in New York, Melbourne and Auckland. Founded in 2001 and now the last remaining bar of its kind, Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland is a diverse live music venue that has withstood the test of time, offering an intimate space for original bands from New Zealand and around the world.

For more information, visit Ding Dong Lounge.

About Monolith

Monolith, a four-piece Auckland band formed in 2021, has quickly gained momentum in the heavy metal scene. With a signature sound that combines classic metal, hard rock, groove, thrash, and metalcore, Monolith is known for its exceptional and innovative approach. The band is passionate about playing live shows, with plans to tour nationally and release more music in the new year.

For more information, visit Monolith on Facebook.

