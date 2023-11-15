Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Visa Wellington On A Plate Announces Theme And Dates For 2024

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: Visa Wellington On A Plate

2024 is the year to ‘Play With Your Food’ according to Visa Wellington On a Plate, who have announced their festival theme alongside new dates for next year. The festival will run for the entire month of August (1 - 31), with Burger Wellington returning from 5 - 25 August.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says, they are always seeking ways to encourage exceptional culinary experiences for people, and the festival theme gives Wellington’s chefs the opportunity to have some fun. “The theme keeps the festival fresh for our local culinary community - and ensures that fans remain hungry for more.”

“Next year there’ll be one delicious edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate in August. The Festival exists to support Wellington’s hospitality venues and in 2024 we’ll be focusing our efforts on amplifying the most popular parts of the festival - events and burgers,” Sarah adds.

Visa Wellington On a Plate is New Zealand’s largest food festival, boosting spend across the city’s hospitality venues and contributing up to $30m to the capital’s local economy each year.

Head of programming Beth Brash says that the festival provides a safe space for venues to innovate, try something new and essentially ‘play’.

“Last year we saw some incredibly creative festival events and entries, the abstraction event at Graze Wine Bar, a hydrogen powered BBQ, and a cheeseburger pickleback that really pushed the boundaries of, ‘what is a burger?,

“Over the years we’ve even had operators test out new restaurant concepts with ‘pop up’ style eateries that have turned into successful restaurants such as Kisa and Chaat Street, we are really looking forward to what this year will bring,” Beth adds.

The foodie festival aligns with New Zealand’s ultimate celebration of good beer, Beervana, which is scheduled for 23 + 24 August in 2024.

For more information visit www.visawoap.com

