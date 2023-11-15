Pop-up Globe Announces It’s Popping Up Again

The Pop-up Globe Shakespeare Company is delighted to announce it’s returning to the stage with two productions this February - ROMEO & JULIET and TWELFTH NIGHT - at Sky City Theatre, Auckland.

The announcement follows overwhelming demand for the recent sold-out season of TWELFTH NIGHT at Q Theatre and represents another step for the Pop-up Globe Shakespeare Company on the road to recovery.

Shakespeare’s famous comedy and romantic tragedy will run side by side, alternating from Saturday, 10 February through to Sunday, 25 February with a special Valentine’s Day performance on Wednesday, 14 February. See a tragedy. See a comedy or see both!



Tickets from $20* and are on sale NOW from

Eventfinda

Pop-up Globe co-founder Tobias Grant says that when he announced that the company was taking its first step, and under the instruction of the liquidator (see below), the support was humbling.

“The response on social media was overwhelming, performances sold out in days, and we didn’t have enough capacity at Q Theatre to meet demand. Most importantly, audiences gave us wonderful feedback about the production, the intimate venue, and the luxury of enjoying a Pop-up Globe show with comfortable seats, a roof, and air conditioning.

“We are very grateful to every member of our audience at Q, and all the people and organisations which supported the season. It was a success. So now we get to take the next step.”

ROMEO & JULIET

is a new production of the Shakespeare’s most famous romantic tragedy. It will be bawdy, bloodthirsty and beautiful. There will be a very special Valentine’s Day performance of

ROMEO & JULIET

– the final preview of the new production.

TWELFTH NIGHT

is the new production which delighted audiences at Q Theatre in October. It is rowdy, rambunctious and joyful. There are love songs, shipwrecks, cross-dressing, pirates, yellow stockings, and a show-stopping belly dancing scene. Audiences feedback on our socials included “The best rendition of

Twelfth Night

I have ever seen!”, “Amazing production. We laughed and laughed!!!”, and “Amazing first night – so glad you are back!”. This show was a hit at Q Theatre, selling out most of its capacity with almost no advertising.

The cast at Q Theatre was a small group of nine actors, inspired by the small group Shakespeare’s own Company would have toured with when it couldn’t perform in London due to plague. SkyCity is a larger theatre so we return to a cast of 15 actors performing both productions at the same time, just as we did at the Pop-up Globe’s playhouse.

This season is presented by Anthony Harper, the law firm which has been part of the Pop-up Globe story from the start. Lumo Digital and Eventfinda are our Platinum Sponsors. Joining them are our venue sponsor, SkyCity Auckland, and investment bank TBK Capital. Without these organisations this season couldn’t happen. We are very grateful for their support.

Performances for the Q season sold out quickly, so if you’d like to join us we recommend booking early to secure your choice of seat and performance. We have Earlybird prices in place until 3 December. Tickets start from $20 plus booking fees.

“Thank you for already being part of the Pop-up Globe story. We can’t wait to entertain you again.”

The game’s afoot…

Booking fees apply.

