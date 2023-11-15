Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Giftbox Boutique Kicks Off 2023 Red Ribbon Christmas Appeal

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Giftbox Boutique

Giftbox Boutique, an online retailer of gift hampers, is thrilled to announce the return of their Red Ribbon Appeal for 2023. This year, the company has again chosen to extend a helping hand to the New Zealand charity I Am Hope. I Am Hope is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing essential support to young people in the community by funding private care and counseling.

"We are excited to once again partner with I Am Hope for our Red Ribbon Appeal. Mental health is a crucial issue, especially among our youth, and I Am Hope's work has a profound impact on our community”, says Giftbox Boutique Director Katie Gray.

The Red Ribbon Appeal, running from now until December 22nd, encourages customers to add a touch of holiday cheer to their gift boxes. For just $1, customers can upgrade the standard black ribbon to a festive red ribbon. Additionally, a special Christmas bundle is available for $12, which includes a Merry Christmas ribbon, a Christmas card, and two Molly Woppy Christmas Tree Cookies. For every red ribbon or Christmas bundle purchased, Giftbox Boutique will donate $2 to I Am Hope NZ.

Last year's Red Ribbon Appeal proved to be a tremendous success, raising $15,720 for I Am Hope. This year, Gray is confident that they can surpass this achievement.

"We were truly overwhelmed by the support we received last year. With the holiday season just around the corner, we're aiming higher to make an even bigger impact in 2023."

Giftbox Boutique encourages everyone to consider their Christmas gift boxes for their Christmas shopping this year and to participate in the Red Ribbon Appeal. By choosing Giftbox Boutique, you not only give a thoughtful and beautifully curated gift box but also contribute to the vital work I Am Hope does for mental health in our community.

Stay updated on the progress of Giftbox Boutique's annual appeal by following them on their Facebook page. Giftbox Boutique’s full range of Christmas Gift Hampers can be

found here

.

