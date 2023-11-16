Reuben Levermore Appointed Chair Of Central Districts Cricket

Following the appointment last week of long-serving Central Districts Cricket Association Chair Mike Devonshire to the Board of New Zealand Cricket, CDCA welcomes Reuben Levermore as the new Chair of Central Districts Cricket.

A member of the CDCA Board since November 2020, and Deputy Chair for the past year, Levermore’s lifelong passion for Central Districts cricket combines with extensive business, organisational and people experience as Air New Zealand’s Head of Government and Regional Affairs, and past positions as a diplomat serving the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

After stepping up into his new role, the first thing Levermore did was to acknowledge the legacy of his predecessor.

“I’m very pleased for Mike, and we know he’ll be such an asset to the NZC Board,” said Levermore.

“Under Mike’s helm over the past seven years, we’ve seen a significant period of growth for CD Cricket, at all levels of the game.

“From High Performance and Community facilities expansion, to the fast-rising numbers of girls and women playing the game right across our region, there have been a lot of positive stories coming out of our region.

“We’ve been fortunate to have that stability and leadership from Mike.

“The facilities at Mitre 10 Park have now created some really exciting propositions for CD going forward, and we are also well positioned to support our District Associations and the Community game — which is the core of our purpose.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Levermore said he was looking forward to working with CD Cricket CEO, Lance Hamilton and his team in the new capacity, as well reaching out to CD’s network of eight District Associations and Chairs.

“Along with High Performance — our Central Stags, Hinds and age-group representative teams, the Districts are at the heart of our existence.

“A large part of CD’s identity, and our strength, is overcoming geographical challenges to deliver the game across such a far-flung region that encompasses Districts in both the North and South Islands, and that’s a large reason as to why I’m so proud to be involved at the Board level.

"We support the DAs who in turn develop and support the health of our Community cricket, where it all starts for a young player on their cricket journey.

“So, it’s important to me to be engaged with our entire Central Districts region, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Levermore’s own passion for cricket began when he was a schoolboy growing up in Blenheim.

“At heart, I’m a cricket-loving Marlborough lad, and my identification with CD stems from my childhood.

"Among my cricket memories is the thrill of having seen Martin Crowe and Mark Greatbatch playing at Horton Park.”

Hamilton said he was looking forward to CDCA’s next period under Levermore’s tiller, and to following Devonshire’s continuing contributions to cricket as the newest member of the NZC Board.

“Mike oversaw a period of real growth for CD in his time as Chair, and I have genuinely enjoyed working alongside him over the past 18 months as CEO.

“Mike is a passionate man who loves the game of cricket, and I know he will be a real asset to the NZC Board,” said Hamilton.

“I’m also looking forward to now working alongside Reuben who has an impressive set of skills, and is very much a team player as we look to plot what the future may hold for CD Cricket.”

© Scoop Media

