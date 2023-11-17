Stan Walker Releases Aotearoa Christmas Song With Kindness Collective Calling On Kiwis To Help Families In Need

Stan Walker and the Kindness Collective are calling on Kiwis to give the gift of kindness and the dignity of choice to families in need by donating to the Christmas Joy Store, which is returning this December.

Stan Walker’s new uniquely Aotearoa Christmas song, ‘Te Teo o te Kirihimete’ (Favourite Part About Christmas) is officially released today with a captivating, animated video. It has a direct call to action encouraging New Zealanders to donate to Kindness Collective so more families in need can experience the magic of Christmas. Public donations are urgently needed to bring joy to 20,000 children this festive season.

Kindness Collective Founder and CEO Sarah Page says it takes all of us to make change, and this year there is a bigger need than ever to bring kindness and joy to people in our communities.

“After the devastating impact of this year’s weather events, and a harrowing cost of living crisis, many families are struggling more than ever before. With over 682,500 Kiwis currently going without day-to-day essentials, the season of giving can be a difficult time for families with nothing to give.

“For thousands of children across Aotearoa, waking up on Christmas without presents or even food is a harsh reality. Every child deserves a magical Christmas, and every parent or caregiver deserves to be able to provide that for their tamariki. That’s why we’re bringing back the Joy Store again, with the goal of giving 20,000 children something special to unwrap.

“We’re thankful to Stan for lending his incredible voice to our campaign this year, with the release of his beautiful song ‘Te Teo o te Kirihimete’ (Favourite Part About Christmas) and getting behind the Christmas Joy Store. Stan understands our mahi and the kaupapa behind the Joy Store and we’re grateful to him for helping spread the word and drive donations.”

Kiwi musician and creative, Stan Walker says, "Gift giving with my Whānau is my favourite part about Christmas. The joy on my little one’s faces is the greatest present, and no one in Aotearoa should miss out on creating magic Christmas memories. There should be no sense of shame or having let the Whānau down this December for any family in Aotearoa.

“It's been a very tough year for all. Let's come together, as we kiwis always do, and end the year together collectively on a joyous note. Join me and the Kindness Collective in giving to those most in need this Christmas. The greatest gift, the gift of dignity, and the gift of seeing joy on all their little ones faces. Let’s together, ensure that those most in need remember Christmas 2023 with joy and happy memories.”

The Christmas Joy Store

From 1 December to 23 December, thousands of parents and caregivers will enter the Joy Store based in Auckland, where they will choose from a selection of new donated toys, ensuring their tamariki have something special to unwrap this Christmas.

This year, the Kindness Collective, awarded New Zealander of the Year: Community of the Year 2023, will provide toys for at least 20,000 Kiwis children (up 10,370 from last year), with at least 1,800 families expected to come through the stores each week.

The Joy Store is a big operation which requires thousands of hours, donations and over 350 volunteers.

The Kindness Collective faces the challenge of finding at least 60,000 toys to fill the Joy Stores and is calling on Kiwis for donations and new toys.

“We’ve experienced record-high demand, with thousands of families already on the wait list for the chance to visit the Joy Store. This year has been tough for many whānau across Aotearoa, and every donation we receive brings us a step closer to providing a magical Christmas for families in need,” says Sarah Page.

How Kiwis can contribute:

Be a secret Santa and donate online – Help bring joy to a family this Christmas by making an online donation .

Donate and drop – brand new toys to any Christmas Joy Store collection point at your local Mitre 10.

drop – brand new toys to any Christmas Joy Store collection point at your local Mitre 10. Feed a family – Donate to feed a family this Christmas. Help provide 3,000 families around the country with food hampers filled with pantry staples and festive treats.

Listen and Donate – Stream Stan Walker’s Aotearoa Christmas song ‘Te Toi o te Kirihimete’ (Favourite Part About Christmas) and view the animated music video here – see the call to action at the end and donate to the Joy Store. Proceeds from the song go to Kindness Collective to support its mahi this Christmas.

The Kindness Collective would like to say a special thanks to the individuals and organisations who are already supporting the Joy Store, including partners such as Tegel, The Warehouse Group, Mitre 10 and Cadbury.

