Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Henare Bags 136th Win In Open Woolhandling

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Champion woolhandler Joel Henare won the New Zealand Corriedales Open woolhandling championship for a 7th time, and a 3rd time in a row, on the first day of the annual Corriedales shearing and woolhandling competitions in Christchurch yesterday.

It was the 136th win of his Open-class career, which started in 2006, and he first won the Canterbury title in 2013.

Charlotte Stuart, of Omarama, won the Senior final, going one better than her second placing last year, and the Brittany Smith, of Christchurch, won the Junior final.

The women’s shearing event was won by Intermediate shearer Emma Martin, from Wyndham. She was also 4th in the Senior woolhandling.

The woolhandling classes attracted 26 entries, with 13 in the Open, 5 in Senior and 8 in Junior, while there were 4 entries in the women’s shearing.

The championships continue today featuring the Open, Senior, Intermediate and Junior shearing. The Open shearing is the third round of the PGG Wrightson/Vetmed National Shearing Circuit.

Results from the first day of the Canterbury Shears and New Zealand Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch on Thursday, November 16, 2023:

Shearing:

Women (3 sheep): Emma Martin (Wyndham) 7min 44sec, 29.53pts, 1; Alice Watson (Seddon) 7min 35sec, 40.75pts, 2; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 9min 23sec, 43.48pts, 3; Trace Patton (Timaru) 8min 41sec, 68.38pts, 4.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 91.95pts, 1; Amy Ferguson (Alexandra) 107.19pts, 2; Cheri Peterson (Milton) 149.664pts, 3; Ratapu Moore (Seddon) 4.

Senior final: Charlotte Stuart (Omarama) 108.78pts, 1; Saskia Tuhakaraina (Gore) 138.9pts, 2; Lucy Gee Taylor (Rangiwahia) 186.794pts, 3; Emma Martin (Wyndham) 4.

Junior final: Brittany Smith (Christchurch) 107.29pts, 1; Tess Kelly (Methven) 152.59pts, 2; Tessa Kirdy (Ashburton) 163.53pts, 3; Christie Burn (Dannevirke) 4.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 