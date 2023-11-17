Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
KMs For A Cause - Suncorp New Zealand Supporting Communities Affected By Cancer

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: Suncorp

Across October and November our Suncorp New Zealand employees have been walking, running and stepping up across the motu to support New Zealanders affected by cancer. Today the remainder of the 858 steppers are completing an epic stair climb challenge at Eden Park in Tāmaki Makaurau.


Jane Brewer: Spirit to Cure

The insurer had a fundraising goal of $300,000 for the 2023 events and lifted their target from 2022 to contribute more to such an amazing cause. As of today, they have beaten their goal and have raised over $340,000 for their chosen charity partners.

In Aotearoa, over 25,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and the Spirit to Cure event, founded by the insurers parent company Suncorp Group in 2021, aims to fundraise for cancer research, support and prevention. Suncorp Group started this initiative in partnership with Tour de Cure in Australia, and in 2022 the event expanded to the New Zealand arm of the business.

Executive General Manager, Consumer for Suncorp New Zealand, Jane Brewer who was a driving force behind the event organisation, says it is wonderful to see so many of the teams from across the organisation getting behind this incredible cause and challenging themselves with the stair climb.

"We’re feeling very grateful to have achieved our fundraising target and for the support of our sponsors. These include many of our brokers, advisers and strategic partners who have gotten involved in fundraising."

The insurer has partnered with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) and Cancer Research Trust New Zealand for the second year in a row.

LBC directly supports patients and their families impacted by cancer, providing information and education sessions, funding research, raising awareness and advocating on behalf of patients.

Cancer Research Trust is New Zealand’s only national charity dedicated to funding research and professional development across all types of cancer, investing in research on prevention, early detection, better diagnosis, new treatments and end of life care.

The funds from the events will contribute directly towards improving the everyday lives of those affected by cancer.

"Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, so we feel very proud to support the invaluable work these charities do to make a positive difference to so many lives."

Alongside the Auckland event, the insurer held Spirit to Cure events across Aotearoa, in Christchurch and Wellington. Employees also had an opportunity to complete ‘K’s your way’ in support of the fundraiser.

