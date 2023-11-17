Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Summer Action Kicks Off In Tauranga With The 2024 New Year's Countdown!

Friday, 17 November 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

L.A.B at Wharepai Domain. Photo credit: Doug Peters

As the year draws to a close, Tauranga is gearing up to welcome the New Year with a thrilling line-up of events, promising great entertainment and some renowned Bay of Plenty sunshine.

The calendar of events includes live music, exhilarating cricket matches, sporting events, and vibrant festivals - all designed to bring a sense of excitement and community to the city of Tauranga.

“Tauranga is at the heart of New Year's Eve fun, offering something for everyone with our classic, laid-back Kiwi summer charm. It's an unbeatable spot to make lasting memories during this year's many summer celebrations,” says Nelita Byrne, Manager of Venue & Events at Tauranga City Council. “The locals aren’t leaving town, friends and family are wanting to come and stay, it’s the place everyone wants to be."

To shake off the Christmas pudding, the Eve’s Surfbreaker Triathlon, one of New Zealand’s oldest races, will provide great triathlon action on Wednesday, 27 December. Then Tauranga's New Year's festivities commence on Thursday, 28 December, with an incredible musical lineup at Wharepai Domain, featuring globally acclaimed bands L.A.B and Sublime with Rome, expected to draw a crowd of 8,000 excited fans.

Cricket fans will be batting their way to Bay Oval on Friday, 29 and Sunday, 31 December, to enjoy a day against a great backdrop of Mauao in the stunning Bay of Plenty summer, with the thrilling T20 matches between the BLACKCAPS and Bangladesh.

Then on Saturday, 30 December, Wharepai Domain will be buzzing with performances at the A Summers Day Live concert, featuring Dire Straits Legacy, and Nazareth, while the Famous Last Words event will ring in 2024 at Mercury Baypark on New Year's Eve.

New Years Eve will see Tauranga City Council showcasing its commitment to enhancing the city by delivering five free community, family-friendly events which include spectacular fireworks displays.

“The community events are a testament to our Council’s belief in the power of community and the joy that comes from celebrating together. It’s our community events that make Tauranga an even greater place to call home and why many are choosing a staycation of this fun filled time,” enthuses Byrne.

And on Wednesday, 3 January, the Bay Dreams North concert will be pumping out the tunes at their new home in Wharepai Domain to an expected crowd of around 9,000, followed by the much-anticipated Juicy Fest 2024 at Mercury Baypark on Sunday, 7 January.

Loretta Crawford, Head of Destination Marketing at Tourism Bay of Plenty, says the popular summertime events always add vibrancy to the city, which is great for visitors and locals alike.

“Events like these are key moments in time that we can look forward to, they bring people together, and they give us the space to collectively celebrate the music or sport that we like.”

“We’re sure that a lot of these event attendees will also enjoy our fantastic eateries and activity options. Our beaches are consistently voted the best in the country, which makes our region an obvious choice for a summer holiday, but Tauranga is so much more than that!”

For more information on upcoming events, visit My Tauranga: https://www.mytauranga.co.nz 
 

