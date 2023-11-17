Thamsyn Newton Set For Hinds Debut

The first weekend of NZC Hallyburton Johnstone Shield action awaits the Central Hinds who have named a strong squad ready for the Canterbury Magicians in Palmerston North this weekend.

The Magicians were last summer's runners-up in the national one-day championship but that won't faze experienced Hinds captain Natalie Dodd and her team who placed third in 2022/23 and are looking forward to Rounds One and Two at home at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North this Saturday and Sunday.

Both games are free admission, with a player who played a big role in winning last season's final - former Wellington Blaze star Thamsyn Newton who brought home the trophy with the bat for the Blaze and is a veteran of 107 matches at List A one-day level - now poised to make her full Hinds debut at NZC Domestic rep level.

The fresh-look squad of 12 blends match-winning experience with youth on the rise, with the toss set for 10am tomorrow - weather permitting, and the first ball at 10.30am both days in Palmerston North.

Captain Dodd will head in needing just 50 more runs to achieve the elite milestone of 5,000 List A career runs, and is set for her 157th List A appearance tomorrow. WHITE FERNS star Hannah Rowe will meanwhile need just another nine victims to reach 100 List A one-day wickets for the Hinds.

Domestic women's cricket has been contested in New Zealand since the mid-1930s, with the modern Hallyburton Johnstone Shield round robin bookending the Dream11 Super Smash T20 league window. Each team plays 10 rounds, then the two top sides progress direct to the annual Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Grand Final.

The Hinds last lifted the trophy in 2018/19 and will also be in action in the Dream11 Super Smash this summer - set to be back at Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Park on 27 December, for their first home matchday alongside the Central Stags, both teams playing Northern Brave with tickets on sale now at www.cdcricket.co.nz

2023/24 HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD

• Rounds 1 & 2 NZC national 50-over competition

CENTRAL HINDS v Canterbury Magicians

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

ROUND 1 • 10.30am Saturday 18 November 2023

ROUND 2 • 10.30am Sunday 19 November 2023

(Toss for both games scheduled for 10am)

CENTRAL HINDS SQUAD

Natalie Dodd (captain, wicketkeeper) — Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson — Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett — Wairarapa

Flora Devonshire — Hawke’s Bay

Claudia Green — Nelson

Mikaela Greig — Manawatū

Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatū

Emma McLeod — Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair — Hawke’s Bay

Thamsyn Newton — Hawke’s Bay — uncapped

Hannah Rowe — Manawatū

Kerry Tomlinson — Hawke’s Bay

Head Coach: Jacob Oram

