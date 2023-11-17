True Luminary Composer Yiruma Launches Oceania Tour Next Week

FINAL TICKETS REMAIN IN MELBOURNE AND AUCKLAND

World renowned South Korean composer and pianist YIRUMA will make his much-anticipated return to Australasian stages next week, performing in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before concluding his Oceania tour on the 5 December in Auckland, New Zealand.

Internationally acclaimed for hits such as River Flows in You and Kiss the Rain, YIRUMA is regarded as one of the world’s leading composer-pianists having amassed more than 2 billion streams and selling out concerts globally.

YIRUMA said in a statement that he is excited to be returning to Oceania after a 5-year absence to launch his world tour and connect with audiences.

“If you are looking for soothing or healing time, then this is it. I invite everyone to join me and enjoy these special performances.”

These performances will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of YIRUMA’s debut album and new recording, The Rewritten Memories, which features brand-new orchestral arrangements of some of his best-loved works from the past two decades.

Oceania fans can expect a career spanning set as well as the live debut of tracks from YIRUMA’s 2023 EP, non è la fine accompanied by cello. YIRUMA’s best-selling neo-classical catalogue will be brought to life by a string orchestra featuring piano, violin and cello.

The Oceania leg of YIRUMA’s tour, presented by Harmonie International has been met with fanfare and sell out box office success.

According to Harmonie International Director, Vian Lin the demand for tickets has been unprecedented and a reflection of YIRUMA’s popularity and extraordinary virtuosity.

“It is truly a pleasure to be able to bring YIRUMA back to Oceania after such a long wait. Excitement for the tour has been building for some time”, she said.

“We have seen great demand for tickets in all markets, with Brisbane and Sydney completely sold out. Only limited tickets remain in both Melbourne and Auckland”.

“We can’t wait to welcome YIRUMA and share another world-class musical experience with audiences.”

2024 marks the 23rd year of YIRUMA's musical journey. Starting to learn piano at the age of 5, he pursued music studies at King's College, London. At the age of 23, in 2001, he released his debut album and has since composed over 200 pieces, accumulating over 2 billion streams.

His 10th-anniversary album, "Best Reminiscent," held the top spot on the Billboard Classical chart for 23 consecutive weeks and has remained in the top ranks for over 170 weeks. His 2021 release, "SOLO," achieved an impressive 9th position on the Billboard Classical Albums chart, maintaining continuous love on the global stage.

YIRUMA has dominated social media channels with millions of views across YouTube, Spotify and other platforms. He has also collaborated with K-pop artists such as 2AM, Ailee and Baek Ji Young. In 2021 YIRUMA partnered with Samsung when he wrote and recorded the theme tune for the Galaxy S21 series with Over the Horizon.

YIRUMA’s Oceania concerts will be the beginning of a global tour for the international superstar. Following the Oceania Tour, he will travel to Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other Asian countries, as well as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, conveying his piano melodies to audiences worldwide.

The 2023 YIRUMA Live in Oceania tour is proudly presented by Harmonie international. For further information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HarmonieInternational

For further information on YIRUMA: https://www.instagram.com/official.yiruma/

YIRUMA 2023 LIVE IN OCEANIA

Brisbane Sun 26 Nov, QPAC (SOLD OUT)

Melbourne Fri 1 Dec, Palais Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS LEFT AT TICKETMASTER)

Sydney Sun 3 Dec, Sydney Opera House (SOLD OUT)

Auckland Tues 5 Dec, The Civic (LIMITED TICKETS LEFT AT TICKETMASTER)

