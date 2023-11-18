Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bewley Opens Toyota 86 Campaign With Pole Position In The Rain

Saturday, 18 November 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Tom Bewley overcame soaking wet conditions in the first qualifying session of the season to take pole position for the first race at Taupo in the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship.

Tom Bewley grabbed pole position at a soaking wet Taupo. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The 20 minute session turned into a four way battle for the top spot between Bewley, Hunter Robb, William Exton and Jackson Rooney, before rookie Robb managed a lap six tenths ahead of his rivals before a red flag stopped the session.

With the track conditions remaining consistently wet throughout the session, Bewley stayed patient in the busy traffic before he unleashed his best, and he was able to secure pole position by just under eight hundredths of a second.

“It was hectic out there,” Bewley explained afterwards, “There were rivers out there after the red flag so it was as much about keeping the car straight. Conditions were changing constantly.

“I thought I had a good lap coming. I spent a couple of laps stuck in the traffic so as soon as I had an opportunity I went for it and just tried to keep it tidy.

“It’s great to have pole position and with the conditions probably going to be the same for this afternoon’s race, it’s going to be about not making any mistakes and keeping it clean.”

Robb’s best lap secured him the other front row starting slot while Rooney in third and Exton in fourth locked out the second row. Brooklyn Horan showed his potential with an impressive fifth place while Tayler Bryant was a solid sixth.

John Penny headed the Master Class in seventh just ahead of Justin Allen to complete the fourth row with the top ten completed by Hayden Bakkerus and fastest woman in the session, Australian Alice Buckley.

Round 1 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Qualifying

14Tom Bewley Mackenzie Motorsport
269Hunter RobbAction Motorsport
330Jackson RooneyRace Lab Drivers Academy
442William ExtonRace Lab Drivers Academy
589Brooklyn HoranMacKenzie Motorsport
675Tayler BryantAction Motorsport
722John PennyAction Motorsport
899Justin AllenAllen Racing Team
920Hayden BakkerusMacKenzie Motorsport
103Alice BuckleyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1181Cormac MurphyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1255Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
137Tim LeachWinger Motorsport
1457Saxon SheehanJames Marshall Motorsport
1511William MortoniMac Race Engineering
168Thomas MallardCrème Racing
1741Alex HawleyAction Motorsport
1823Lockie BloxsomiMac Race Engineering
1950Ryan DenizeMacKenzie Motorsport
2088Noel SimpsonAction Motorsport
2173Harry TownshendBayswater Motorsport
2287Summer RintouleAction Motorsport
235Breanna MorrisDayle ITM Racing
2412Thomas BeesleyJames Marshall Motorsport

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

 http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

 http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

