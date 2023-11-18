Bewley Opens Toyota 86 Campaign With Pole Position In The Rain

Tom Bewley overcame soaking wet conditions in the first qualifying session of the season to take pole position for the first race at Taupo in the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship.

Tom Bewley grabbed pole position at a soaking wet Taupo. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The 20 minute session turned into a four way battle for the top spot between Bewley, Hunter Robb, William Exton and Jackson Rooney, before rookie Robb managed a lap six tenths ahead of his rivals before a red flag stopped the session.

With the track conditions remaining consistently wet throughout the session, Bewley stayed patient in the busy traffic before he unleashed his best, and he was able to secure pole position by just under eight hundredths of a second.

“It was hectic out there,” Bewley explained afterwards, “There were rivers out there after the red flag so it was as much about keeping the car straight. Conditions were changing constantly.

“I thought I had a good lap coming. I spent a couple of laps stuck in the traffic so as soon as I had an opportunity I went for it and just tried to keep it tidy.

“It’s great to have pole position and with the conditions probably going to be the same for this afternoon’s race, it’s going to be about not making any mistakes and keeping it clean.”

Robb’s best lap secured him the other front row starting slot while Rooney in third and Exton in fourth locked out the second row. Brooklyn Horan showed his potential with an impressive fifth place while Tayler Bryant was a solid sixth.

John Penny headed the Master Class in seventh just ahead of Justin Allen to complete the fourth row with the top ten completed by Hayden Bakkerus and fastest woman in the session, Australian Alice Buckley.

Round 1 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Qualifying

1 4 Tom Bewley Mackenzie Motorsport 2 69 Hunter Robb Action Motorsport 3 30 Jackson Rooney Race Lab Drivers Academy 4 42 William Exton Race Lab Drivers Academy 5 89 Brooklyn Horan MacKenzie Motorsport 6 75 Tayler Bryant Action Motorsport 7 22 John Penny Action Motorsport 8 99 Justin Allen Allen Racing Team 9 20 Hayden Bakkerus MacKenzie Motorsport 10 3 Alice Buckley Race Lab Drivers Academy 11 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Drivers Academy 12 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 13 7 Tim Leach Winger Motorsport 14 57 Saxon Sheehan James Marshall Motorsport 15 11 William Morton iMac Race Engineering 16 8 Thomas Mallard Crème Racing 17 41 Alex Hawley Action Motorsport 18 23 Lockie Bloxsom iMac Race Engineering 19 50 Ryan Denize MacKenzie Motorsport 20 88 Noel Simpson Action Motorsport 21 73 Harry Townshend Bayswater Motorsport 22 87 Summer Rintoule Action Motorsport 23 5 Breanna Morris Dayle ITM Racing 24 12 Thomas Beesley James Marshall Motorsport

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

