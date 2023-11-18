Currie Spontaneous Win Today At Queenstown Half Marathon

Queenstown, New Zealand – November 18, 2023 – In a delightful surprise for the local community, world-renowned triathlete Braden Currie made an unexpected appearance at the Queenstown Half Marathon today. Despite having just resumed training a week ago following a month-long break, Currie clinched victory.

Currie's decision to participate was a spontaneous one. "I wasn't supposed to be here and the coach won't be very happy," he joked post-race. The past six months saw Currie and his family traverse the globe as part of the Ironman racing circuit.

Reflecting on his win, Currie said, "The race went really well, I secured an early lead. It's always fantastic to compete on my home ground and today’s win is a heartwarming way to kick-start my training for next year."

Looking ahead to 2024, Currie has his sights set on several Ironman races, starting with Ironman New Zealand, followed by Ironman Texas and Ironman Frankfurt and culminating in the prestigious Ironman World Championship in Kona.

Currie's participation and win at the Queenstown Half Marathon underscores his dedication to the sport at all levels, from grassroots events to the world stage. His performance serves as an inspiration for local runners and sets the tone for a promising year ahead.

