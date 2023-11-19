Robb Sails To Maiden Win In Wet Taupo Opener
The Action Motorsport rookie converted a front row start into a lead at the end of the first turn, a lead he held until the fifth lap when the Safety Car came out after Tim Leach made contact with Cormac Murphy and left the two stranded on the edge of the first turn.
A compact but enthusiastic crowd were just warming up to the prospect of a thrilling second half to the race after pole position holder Tom Bewley found his stride after getting bogged down at the start. An epic battle for the win was on the cards but it was not to be. They stayed in that order with William Exton taking the final place on the podium.
Robb, who has finished fourth, third, second and first in the last four Toyota 86 races he has taken part in, was disappointed the race ended the way it did.
“I have to thank the boys at Action Motorsport for getting me into that position with the car. Tom was fast though and we’ll have to do a bit of a tune up overnight before the next two races,” said Robb afterwards.
“It’s great to win but to be honest after being really nervous before the start, I was really looking forward to battling with Tom. I wasn’t sure we had the pace to win on the road if the race had gone the distance but never mind, a win is a win and bring on tomorrow.”
Conditions were treacherous throughout but the field kept it remarkably clean through a congested first lap through a lot of standing water. There was plenty of action as drivers fought against very slippery conditions and poor visibility.
Rookie Jackson Rooney maintained his qualifying form with fourth place and Tayler Bryant was on the pace in fifth. Brooklyn Horan was very impressive in conditions he would have been
familiar with from his off roading and rallying experiences and splashed his way to a comfortable sixth, holding off Justin Allen in the process.
Allen came home seventh with John Penny eighth, Hayden Bakkerus ninth and Harry Townshend in tenth. For Harry his great drive from twenty first on the grid will reward him with a pole position start on Sunday morning in the reverse top ten format Race 2.
Elsewhere Alice Buckley was top of the women in 11th just ahead of fellow Australian Lockie Bloxsom, who came through the field from 18th on the grid to 12th at a great rate.
Class honours went to Robb (Rookie) and Penny (Master).
Round 1 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – Race 1
|1
|69
|Hunter Robb
|Action Motorsport
|2
|4
|Tom Bewley
|Mackenzie Motorsport
|3
|42
|William Exton
|Race Lab Drivers Academy
|4
|30
|Jackson Rooney
|Race Lab Drivers Academy
|5
|75
|Tayler Bryant
|Action Motorsport
|6
|89
|Brooklyn Horan
|MacKenzie Motorsport
|7
|99
|Justin Allen
|Allen Racing Team
|8
|22
|John Penny
|Action Motorsport
|9
|20
|Hayden Bakkerus
|MacKenzie Motorsport
|10
|73
|Harry Townshend
|Bayswater Motorsport
|11
|3
|Alice Buckley
|Race Lab Drivers Academy
|12
|23
|Lockie Bloxsom
|iMac Race Engineering
|13
|55
|Christina Orr-West
|Dayle ITM Racing
|14
|8
|Thomas Mallard
|Crème Racing
|15
|11
|William Morton
|iMac Race Engineering
|16
|50
|Ryan Denize
|MacKenzie Motorsport
|17
|88
|Noel Simpson
|Action Motorsport
|18
|57
|Saxon Sheehan
|James Marshall Motorsport
|19
|87
|Summer Rintoule
|Action Motorsport
|20
|41
|Alex Hawley
|Action Motorsport
|21
|5
|Breanna Morris
|Dayle ITM Racing
|DNF
|81
|Cormac Murphy
|Race Lab Drivers Academy
|DNF
|7
|Tim Leach
|Winger Motorsport
|DNS
|12
|Thomas Beesley
|James Marshall Motorsport
2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship
Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park
Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon
Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park
Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix
Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park
Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars