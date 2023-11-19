Robb Sails To Maiden Win In Wet Taupo Opener

Hunter Robb was the first winner in the new Toyota 86 Championship season. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The Action Motorsport rookie converted a front row start into a lead at the end of the first turn, a lead he held until the fifth lap when the Safety Car came out after Tim Leach made contact with Cormac Murphy and left the two stranded on the edge of the first turn.

A compact but enthusiastic crowd were just warming up to the prospect of a thrilling second half to the race after pole position holder Tom Bewley found his stride after getting bogged down at the start. An epic battle for the win was on the cards but it was not to be. They stayed in that order with William Exton taking the final place on the podium.

Robb, who has finished fourth, third, second and first in the last four Toyota 86 races he has taken part in, was disappointed the race ended the way it did.

“I have to thank the boys at Action Motorsport for getting me into that position with the car. Tom was fast though and we’ll have to do a bit of a tune up overnight before the next two races,” said Robb afterwards.

“It’s great to win but to be honest after being really nervous before the start, I was really looking forward to battling with Tom. I wasn’t sure we had the pace to win on the road if the race had gone the distance but never mind, a win is a win and bring on tomorrow.”

Conditions were treacherous throughout but the field kept it remarkably clean through a congested first lap through a lot of standing water. There was plenty of action as drivers fought against very slippery conditions and poor visibility.

Rookie Jackson Rooney maintained his qualifying form with fourth place and Tayler Bryant was on the pace in fifth. Brooklyn Horan was very impressive in conditions he would have been

familiar with from his off roading and rallying experiences and splashed his way to a comfortable sixth, holding off Justin Allen in the process.

Allen came home seventh with John Penny eighth, Hayden Bakkerus ninth and Harry Townshend in tenth. For Harry his great drive from twenty first on the grid will reward him with a pole position start on Sunday morning in the reverse top ten format Race 2.

Elsewhere Alice Buckley was top of the women in 11th just ahead of fellow Australian Lockie Bloxsom, who came through the field from 18th on the grid to 12th at a great rate.

Class honours went to Robb (Rookie) and Penny (Master).

Round 1 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – Race 1

1 69 Hunter Robb Action Motorsport 2 4 Tom Bewley Mackenzie Motorsport 3 42 William Exton Race Lab Drivers Academy 4 30 Jackson Rooney Race Lab Drivers Academy 5 75 Tayler Bryant Action Motorsport 6 89 Brooklyn Horan MacKenzie Motorsport 7 99 Justin Allen Allen Racing Team 8 22 John Penny Action Motorsport 9 20 Hayden Bakkerus MacKenzie Motorsport 10 73 Harry Townshend Bayswater Motorsport 11 3 Alice Buckley Race Lab Drivers Academy 12 23 Lockie Bloxsom iMac Race Engineering 13 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 14 8 Thomas Mallard Crème Racing 15 11 William Morton iMac Race Engineering 16 50 Ryan Denize MacKenzie Motorsport 17 88 Noel Simpson Action Motorsport 18 57 Saxon Sheehan James Marshall Motorsport 19 87 Summer Rintoule Action Motorsport 20 41 Alex Hawley Action Motorsport 21 5 Breanna Morris Dayle ITM Racing DNF 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Drivers Academy DNF 7 Tim Leach Winger Motorsport DNS 12 Thomas Beesley James Marshall Motorsport

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

