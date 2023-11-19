Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Robb Sails To Maiden Win In Wet Taupo Opener

Sunday, 19 November 2023, 9:05 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Hunter Robb was the first winner in the new Toyota 86 Championship season. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The Action Motorsport rookie converted a front row start into a lead at the end of the first turn, a lead he held until the fifth lap when the Safety Car came out after Tim Leach made contact with Cormac Murphy and left the two stranded on the edge of the first turn.

A compact but enthusiastic crowd were just warming up to the prospect of a thrilling second half to the race after pole position holder Tom Bewley found his stride after getting bogged down at the start. An epic battle for the win was on the cards but it was not to be. They stayed in that order with William Exton taking the final place on the podium.

Robb, who has finished fourth, third, second and first in the last four Toyota 86 races he has taken part in, was disappointed the race ended the way it did.

“I have to thank the boys at Action Motorsport for getting me into that position with the car. Tom was fast though and we’ll have to do a bit of a tune up overnight before the next two races,” said Robb afterwards.

“It’s great to win but to be honest after being really nervous before the start, I was really looking forward to battling with Tom. I wasn’t sure we had the pace to win on the road if the race had gone the distance but never mind, a win is a win and bring on tomorrow.”

Conditions were treacherous throughout but the field kept it remarkably clean through a congested first lap through a lot of standing water. There was plenty of action as drivers fought against very slippery conditions and poor visibility.

Rookie Jackson Rooney maintained his qualifying form with fourth place and Tayler Bryant was on the pace in fifth. Brooklyn Horan was very impressive in conditions he would have been

familiar with from his off roading and rallying experiences and splashed his way to a comfortable sixth, holding off Justin Allen in the process.

Allen came home seventh with John Penny eighth, Hayden Bakkerus ninth and Harry Townshend in tenth. For Harry his great drive from twenty first on the grid will reward him with a pole position start on Sunday morning in the reverse top ten format Race 2.

Elsewhere Alice Buckley was top of the women in 11th just ahead of fellow Australian Lockie Bloxsom, who came through the field from 18th on the grid to 12th at a great rate.

Class honours went to Robb (Rookie) and Penny (Master).

Round 1 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – Race 1

169Hunter RobbAction Motorsport
24Tom BewleyMackenzie Motorsport
342William ExtonRace Lab Drivers Academy
430Jackson RooneyRace Lab Drivers Academy
575Tayler BryantAction Motorsport
689Brooklyn HoranMacKenzie Motorsport
799Justin AllenAllen Racing Team
822John PennyAction Motorsport
920Hayden BakkerusMacKenzie Motorsport
1073Harry TownshendBayswater Motorsport
113Alice BuckleyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1223Lockie BloxsomiMac Race Engineering
1355Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
148Thomas MallardCrème Racing
1511William MortoniMac Race Engineering
1650Ryan DenizeMacKenzie Motorsport
1788Noel SimpsonAction Motorsport
1857Saxon SheehanJames Marshall Motorsport
1987Summer RintouleAction Motorsport
2041Alex HawleyAction Motorsport
215Breanna MorrisDayle ITM Racing
DNF81Cormac MurphyRace Lab Drivers Academy
DNF7Tim LeachWinger Motorsport
DNS12Thomas BeesleyJames Marshall Motorsport

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

