Men@Work Santa On Tour: Spreading Festive Cheer In Blenheim & Renwick

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: MenatWork

Get ready for a jolly and festive experience as Men@Work Santa on Tour, in collaboration with HL Marketing & Events, brings Santa Claus to town! This fully volunteered heartwarming event will take place over four nights, spreading joy and holiday spirit throughout the streets of Blenheim and Renwick.

Santa (Chris Lippiatt known as ComedyChris), accompanied by his favorite Christmas music, will embark on a 3-vehicle convoy, joined by the dedicated teams from the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade and Renwick Volunteer Fire Brigade. The tour dates and locations are as follows:

  • Tuesday, 12th December: Springlands, Mayfield & Riversdale
  • Wednesday, 13th December: Blenheim Central & Omaka
  • Thursday, 14th December: Redwoodtown, Witherlea, Taylor Pass
  • Friday, 15th December: Renwick

The festivities kick off at 5:30 pm each night at a predetermined location, where a charity will host a fundraising pop-up event. This ensures that everyone has the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Santa before he hits the streets. The pop-ups will be held at the following locations:

  • Pollard Park - Charity to be confirmed
  • Marlborough A&P Park with The Red Cross Welfare Support Team
  • Wither Hills Farm Park with Cancer Society
  • Renwick Domain with Idea Services

In the true spirit of giving, each pop-up location will feature a Christmas Gift Bank. Here, attendees are encouraged to donate items such as toys, necessities, and clothes to support those in need during the holiday season. Please note that perishable items like food cannot be accepted.

To further enhance the experience, a list of streets that Santa will visit will be posted on the @santaontour Facebook page. Stay tuned for regular updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Santa's journey.

Safety is our priority, so we kindly request that children stay on the path during the tour. As Santa's convoy may not reach every street, the list on the Facebook page will guide you on where to catch the festive action.

Hannah Lamb event coordinator has volunteered her time to coordinate this event, Men@Work have their time, truck and traffic management plan, Blenheim & Renwick volunteer fire brigades have volunteered their trucks and firefighters, Chris Lipiatt from Comedy Chris has volunteered his time to be the best Santa and Bayleys have donated their community trailer for the Christmas Gift Bank. A huge thank you to all of those who have volunteered to make this event go ahead.

For those interested in contributing to the Christmas Gift Bank, please contact Hannah Lamb at Hannahlambevent@gmail.com.

Let's come together as a community to make this holiday season special for everyone. Join us for Men@Work Santa on Tour and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

About Men@Work Santa on Tour

Men@Work Santa on Tour is a festive initiative bringing joy and holiday spirit to the streets of Blenheim and Renwick. In collaboration with HL Marketing & Events, this event aims to spread cheer, raise funds for local charities, and make a positive impact in the community.

