WATCH 2023 MĀORI SPORTS AWARDS LIVE – ON MĀORI+

Whakaata Māori will stream the prestigious 2023 MĀORI SPORTS AWARDS live on MĀORI+ from 6.00 PM on Saturday 25 November 2023 .

The Awards show will also be broadcast on Whakaata Māori from 6.30 PM on Sunday 26 November.

More than 500 guests from across te ao Māori sports and the corporate sector will attend the Awards, to be held at the Mercury Arena in Mount Maunganui by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust for the first time in its 33-year history.

There are 10 awards categories, with one then being awarded the Albie Pryor Memorial Maori Sportsperson of the Year, Rongomaraeroa.

The 2023 Māori Sports Awards finalists are:

TE ARATIATIA | MĀORI SPORTS UMPIRE/REFEREE:

Rochelle Tamarua (Te Rarawa), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – rugby

Desrae Garratt (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Mutunga), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – tennis

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | MĀORI SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR:

Tom Pere (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Kai Tahu), Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington – cricket

Doreen Jensen (Ngāti Maniapoto), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

Titia Graham (Ngāi Tūhoe), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby league

TE TOIHUAREWA | MĀORI PARALYMPIC ATHLETE/TEAM:

Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Whangārei – para-swimming

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | MĀORI SPORTS TEAM:

Central Districts Māori Wāhine team – cricket

New Zealand Māori Ngā Māreikura Under 18 Girls team – rugby

Aotearoa Māori Women’s Fours team – lawn bowls

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | MĀORI SPORTS COACH:

Cory Sweeney (Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – rugby sevens

Clayton McMillan (Ngāti Rangi), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby

Ebony Matenga (Tainui/Waikato), Tauranga – gymnastics

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | MĀORI WORLD CHAMPION TEAMS:

Aotearoa Wāhine Junior 16 team (V6), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | INDIVIDUAL MĀORI WORLD CHAMPIONS:

Marea Mea Motu (Te Rarawa), Whangārei – boxing

Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – boxing

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

Laquiesha Clifford (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – eight ball pool

Tuhoto Ariki Pene (Te Arawa), Rotorua – mountain biking

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN:

Hunter Edwards (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Whakatōhea), Rotorua – golf

Justine McGregor (Ngāti Porou), Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington – rugby

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming

Kiana O’Fee (Ngāpuhi), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – surf lifesaving

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN:

Noah Hotham (Hauraki), Ōtautahi | Christchurch – rugby

Te Hamahana Te Aute (Ngāi Te Rangi), Te Puke – rugby league, rugby

David (Davey) Motu (Te Rarawa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

HINEAHUONE | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN:

Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), Taranaki – athletics

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – canoe racing

Suzie Bates (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – cricket

Tyla Nathan-Wong (Ngāpuhi), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby sevens

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN:

Trent Boult (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou), Mauao | Mount Maunganui – cricket

Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – rugby

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

