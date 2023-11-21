New Look Hutchwilco NZ Boat Show - Fully-loaded For 2024

New Zealand’s largest exhibition organiser, XPO Exhibitions is grabbing the helm and promising a truly revitalised and reinvigorated Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show, 16 - 19 May 2024 at the Auckland Showgrounds.

Committed to retaining the cherished historical elements of the show, XPO say they owe it to the industry to look forward, delivering a show that stays true to its colours and culture, yet leaps ahead with the showcasing of new trends and innovation.

Helen Kay, Exhibition Manager, says “that will translate to fresh new features with stacks of new content, and inspiration for our nation of marine enthusiasts, boat lovers, and fishing fanatics.”

Keen anglers in 2024 will be amped to check out the NEW Shimano Fishing Pavilion, featuring cutting-edge fishing technology, and showcasing the NEW Shimano Masterclass Series. A destination where you can enhance your fishing skills with the latest gear, equipment, and of course, expert advice and knowledge to reel in whatever you're after. New Zealand's own fishing royalty Matt Watson will be headlining the Shimano Masterclass Series daily.

Matt will be joined by Tony Orton giving tips on how to target kingfish, and the all-important LegaSea crew talking about fish care, zero wastage and fishing sustainability.

Fishing content is set to explode at the show, featuring not only the Shimano Fishing Pavilion, but also a raft of family focused fishing activations in Hall 1 including the return of the popular Fishing and Adventure Fan Zone starring Scott Parry and Mig Rumney with their newly launched Holy Ship.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Once you’ve mastered the art of reeling in your catch, head to the new Kai Collective to seek out the best produce to accompany it. The Kai Collective is set to celebrate all things food with a key focus on kaimoana. Discover ideas for pairing with your seafood, refresh your recipe collection, and enjoy a tasty bite.

The organisers are listening to survey feedback introducing a stack of NEW nautically themed entertainment for the kids. So head on over to the 20m long and 9m high giant inflatable pirate ship, or see how long you can ride on the NEW rodeo Shark, all brand NEW to the show and brand NEW in New Zealand!

A NEW floorplan will make for a massive improvement to crowd flow and visitor experience, allowing attendees to navigate with ease down a NEW main boulevard connecting line-of-sight and walkway through the interior halls 1-3.

A significant decision has been made by the organisers to pause the Boat of the Show Awards and gala dinner for 2024. “We’ve been out and spoken at length with industry and we’ve listened to their feedback and our focus is on bringing everyone together, to unify the industry.” says Kay.

“In place of the awards, XPO is hosting a

NEW all-inclusive exhibitor function

with entertainment, refreshments, and excellent networking opportunities; and importantly the presentation of the prestigious

Hall of Fame Inductee.

”

“We’re acutely aware of, and aligned with, the key principles behind the awards, which place an emphasis on striving for excellence and driving innovation in the industry. We will showcase and amplify all things in boat and marine innovation, highlighting them across our marketing channels - including a soon to be launched brand NEW show website, social media platforms, eDMs and the popular event showguide.” With all these changes afoot, what about the Grand Prize boat giveaway? Never fear! The organisers, together with valued partners are committing to deliver an even more impressive prize boat than 2023! The new “scan to win” technology that debuted at the 2023 event will be back in 2024 with tech upgrades to ensure visitor usability is seamless. Additionally, NEW to the Grand Prize is an ONSITE, live draw at 5pm on Sunday, giving visitors and exhibitors a chance to be at the show to witness the draw, and adding to the hype of the prize. The $300k+ Surtees/Yamaha Grand Prize boat features a sleek white wrap design on The Surtees 750 Game Fisher Enclosed Hull is expertly crafted for the smoothest ride and versatile fishing adventures. It is equipped with the all-new Yamaha F250 DES V6 Offshore 4.2L engine with the groundbreaking Yamaha Helm Master® EX boat control system. The boat's towability is enhanced by the Futura Trailer's fully anodized aluminium, weld-free design, minimising corrosion risks. Packed with top-notch features from Garmin, Sea dek, Okuma, BLA, Fusion, and more, this prize is the ultimate package for boating and fishing enthusiasts. With so many new features, the 2024 Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show promises to be a delight. Tickets go on sale from mid-December just in time to make a splash under the Christmas tree and make someone’s year.

© Scoop Media

