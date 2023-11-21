Hawke’s Bay’s Newest Wine Festival, Comes With A Twist!

We’re proud to announce the inaugural Te Awanga Wine Festival, an immersive celebration set to enchant wine enthusiasts on February 3rd, 2024. This unmissable event will spotlight the diverse offerings of Hawke's Bay's premier wineries situated along the picturesque Te Awanga Wine Strip.

Three prominent wineries—Elephant Hill, Clearview Estate, and Te Awanga Estate—alongside four esteemed local wineries—Topsy Turvey, Helio Wines, Organised Chaos, and Swift Wines—will headline this extraordinary festival. Complementing these remarkable vintners, three exclusive guest bars—Supernova Pop-up Cocktail Bar, The National Distillery, and Brave Brewing—will add a distinct flavour to this experience.

Alice McKinley, owner of Kin, and the organiser of this event, expressed her excitement: "We've crafted a jam packed schedule within the festival to elevate it above standard wine gatherings like Toast Martinborough, offering attendees a truly unique experience." McKinley emphasised the event's mission to share the craft and excellence of winemaking, particularly spotlighting the distinctive coastal wines of Te Awanga, known for their fresh, crisp, fruity, and citrus-infused notes that perfectly complement the summer season.

Enthusiastically supported by the host wineries, McKinley noted, "Where else in New Zealand can you find such a concentration of award-winning wineries in such close proximity? This event has been a long time coming, and it's an absolute pleasure to make it a reality."

The Te Awanga Wine Festival is not just about exceptional wines but an entire experience. Attendees can look forward to masterclasses at each winery, live bands at every location, an array of popular food trucks, gift on arrival, and a convenient hop-on-hop-off shuttle service or a scenic walkable pathway with pop-up bars linking the pillar wineries.

Early Bird tickets are now available until November 30th, 12 pm, offering a 15% discount on the $65 ticket price. Additionally, there are convenient bus options from Hastings, Napier, Taradale, and Havelock North for $20 return (further discount for Early Bird ticket holders).

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, Elephant Hill, Te Awanga Estate Cellar Door, or for orders of 10 or more, directly from alice@wearekin.co.nz, ensuring a seamless booking experience.

This event serves as an invitation for locals and visitors alike to indulge in the finest wines, delectable culinary offerings, and an unforgettable experience in the heart of Hawke's Bay's acclaimed wine country.

Event Details:

Date: February 3rd, 2024

Location: Te Awanga Wine Strip, Hawke's Bay

