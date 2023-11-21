Shall We Dance? – Dance-inspired Music That Will Have Your Toes Tapping

3.00pm, Sunday 26 November

At The Piano (156 Armagh Street, Christchurch)

Following Resonance Ensemble’s very enthusiastically received previous programmes this year, this innovative and vibrant orchestra is lightening the tone for its final concert of 2023 with toe-tapping rhythms and exhilarating orchestral textures. From Saint-Saëns to Tchaikovsky, Brahms to Elgar, and Franz von Suppé to Richard Rodgers, this programme is full of sparkling gems that cater to every taste.

A special feature of this concert includes charismatic violin soloist, Rakuto Kurano, who adds his own touch of originality with some fiendish fiddling as he brings the graveyard to ghostly life in Saint-Saëns’ turbulent Danse Macabre before the concert ends with Tchaikovsky’s vividly picturesque and spectacular Capriccio Italien.

So – colour, spectacle and irresistible dance rhythms are vibrantly on display in Shall We Dance?

Resonance Ensemble – Shall We Dance?

Conductor: Tony Ryan

Soloist: Rakuto Kurano (Violin)

At The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch

Sunday 26 November, 3.00pm

Book at Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/resonance-ensemble-shall-we-dance (No booking fee)

More details at: https://www.resonance.net.nz/

and The Piano/Events

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

