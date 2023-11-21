Movin’March Coming Wheely Soon To A School Near You!

Registrations are now open for the fifteenth edition of Movin’March, Greater Wellington’s annual initiative encouraging students to walk or wheel their way to and from school.

From sensational sneakers to decked-out scooters, thousands of students in years 0-8 take up the challenge every year. Schools have until March 2024 to register, but spot prizes are awarded to early birds who sign up before 8 December.

This year, a record-breaking 140 schools took part in Movin’March, and Greater Wellington Travel Choice advisor Maddy McVie hopes 2024 will continue the ‘movin’momentum’.

“For fourteen years students’ footsteps and tyre tracks have made a positive impact on their region, and there’s no slowing down!” McVie says.

“Movin’March is designed to get students excited about active travel. Its fun challenges and classroom activities help tamariki understand why walking, wheeling, or riding the bus to school is good for their wellbeing as well as the planet’s.”

“Every week the Movin’March resources will highlight five key benefits of active travel, like making connections, building confidence, and it being an adventure. Registered schools will receive their resources and ‘Walk or Wheel packs’ at the beginning of term one, which include eco-friendly incentives like beeswax wraps.

During March students carry ‘passports’ which are stamped for each trip they walk, wheel, or bus to or from school. These passports are then entered into a Greater Wellington prize draw at the end of the month to win one of six $400 MYRIDE vouchers.

Students can also use the Waka Kotahi Te Haerenga o Ngā Tamariki tool to anonymously track their travel on a classroom device. The tool then presents their classroom’s data in a way that sparks kōrero around travel choices, health and sustainability.

Regional councillor Yadana Saw says Movin’March is a great way to recognise the benefits of walking and wheeling to school.

“With Movin’March, tamariki are encouraged to travel to school in a way many of us remember – with their favourite set of wheels, hopping on the bus, or walking with friends and whānau.

“It’s a super fun way to get to know your own neighbourhood. It also helps students understand the effect their travel choices have on the world around them. Consciously choosing active travel is a habit that’ll stick for years to come.”

Schools can find out more and register for Movin’March 2024 at schooltravel.gw.govt.nz/walk-or-wheel-programmes/movinmarch/

Learn more about Te Haerenga o Ngā Tamariki tool

